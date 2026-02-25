Kansas City columnist temporarily stuck in Mexico after cartel leader’s death sparks violence

On their way to the Puerto Vallarta airport last Sunday, Kansas City Star Columnist Vahe Gregorian and his wife Cindy noticed distant smoke in the sky.

When they arrived, they learned their flight had been canceled and rescheduled to the next day due to the commotion surrounding the killing of cartel leade r Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as El Mancho .

Gregorian said he and his wife got caught up in a large mob of people running from an unknown danger while looking for an airport worker.

After spending around 20 hours in the airport, the couple relocated to a nearby hotel. Gregorian said they feel comfortable enough, despite the situation.

“It's been distressing,” Gregorian told KCUR’s Up to Date. “But I wouldn't say we've had any direct reason to feel fear.”

Gregorian said they hope to fly home Friday — looking to land anywhere in the United States and make their way back to Kansas City from there.

