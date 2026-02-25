© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Kansas City columnist temporarily stuck in Mexico after cartel leader’s death sparks violence

By Steve Kraske,
Ellen Beshuk
Published February 25, 2026 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Cindy (left) and Vahe Gregorian (right) planned to fly home last Sunday from their vacation in Mexico
Vahe Gregorian
Cindy (left) and Vahe Gregorian (right) planned to fly home Sunday from their vacation in Mexico

After the Mexican military killed cartel leader El Mencho, chaos in Puerto Vallarta upended travel plans for Kansas City Star columnist Vahe Gregorian and his wife. Though shaken up by the resulting violence, the couple says they have not felt in immediate danger as they work to find a way back home.

On their way to the Puerto Vallarta airport last Sunday, Kansas City Star Columnist Vahe Gregorian and his wife Cindy noticed distant smoke in the sky.

When they arrived, they learned their flight had been canceled and rescheduled to the next day due to the commotion surrounding the killing of cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as El Mancho.

Gregorian said he and his wife got caught up in a large mob of people running from an unknown danger while looking for an airport worker.

After spending around 20 hours in the airport, the couple relocated to a nearby hotel. Gregorian said they feel comfortable enough, despite the situation.

“It's been distressing,” Gregorian told KCUR’s Up to Date. “But I wouldn't say we've had any direct reason to feel fear.”

Gregorian said they hope to fly home Friday — looking to land anywhere in the United States and make their way back to Kansas City from there.

Up To Date MexicoKansas City StarTalk Showtravelinternational relationsvacationTourism
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area's challenges, hopes and opportunities.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Ellen Beshuk
Ellen Beshuk is the 2025-2026 intern for Up To Date. Email her at ebeshuk@kcur.org
See stories by Ellen Beshuk
