Up To Date

Kansas City Current’s record-breaking season isn’t over yet. This is how they got here

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published October 14, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Kansas City Current players Temwa Chawinga (left, in red) and Claire Hutton (right, in red) run down the field at CPKC Stadium on July 7, 2024, chased by a referee and players from the Orlando Pride.
Madeline Fox
/
KCUR 89.3
After clinching their spot in the National Women’s Soccer League playoffs early, Kansas City Current fans can relax as the team spoils the playoff possibilities of other contenders. The team hasn’t lost a match in 17 straight games.

The Kansas City Current have had a record breaking season, by multiple measures.

The team set the National Women’s Soccer League record for most points in a season and most wins. And it secured the NWSL Shield faster than any team in history, among a number of other individual athlete records.

The number-one seeded playoff team hasn’t lost in 17 straight league matches.

“Honestly, I have been joking that they could just stop playing,” said Madeline Fox, KCUR’s interim news director and soccer fanatic.

“Because right now, mostly what they're doing is spoiling other teams' playoff chances,” she said.

Playing on their home turf in the playoffs, the Current will have the advantage of a huge fan base behind them, Fox said.

Aside from the seemingly unstoppable star forward Temwa Chaŵinga and goalkeeper Lorena da Silva Leite, the Current’s defensive line has been instrumental in their success.

“Kayla Sharples has been the mainstay of the defensive line, and I think the way that she's able to stop balls from even getting really into that back third of the field makes a huge difference,” Fox said.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
