Kansas City Current’s record-breaking season isn’t over yet. This is how they got here

The Kansas City Current have had a record breaking season , by multiple measures.

The team set the National Women’s Soccer League record for most points in a season and most wins. And it secured the NWSL Shield faster than any team in history, among a number of other individual athlete records.

The number-one seeded playoff team hasn’t lost in 17 straight league matches.

“Honestly, I have been joking that they could just stop playing,” said Madeline Fox, KCUR’s interim news director and soccer fanatic.

“Because right now, mostly what they're doing is spoiling other teams' playoff chances,” she said.

Playing on their home turf in the playoffs, the Current will have the advantage of a huge fan base behind them, Fox said.

Aside from the seemingly unstoppable star forward Temwa Chaŵinga and goalkeeper Lorena da Silva Leite, the Current’s defensive line has been instrumental in their success.

“Kayla Sharples has been the mainstay of the defensive line, and I think the way that she's able to stop balls from even getting really into that back third of the field makes a huge difference,” Fox said.

