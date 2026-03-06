'Oldest Kansas City' book offers a guide to some of the city's historic treasures

Did you know that the City Market in Kansas City pre-dates the Civil War? Or that the Kansas City Renaissance Festival out in Bonner Springs is the longest running festival in the Kansas City region?

In author Katy Schamberger's book "Oldest Kansas City," released late last year, she highlights many of the most fascinating historic locations around the region.

"I'm passionate about including as many stories as possible," she told KCUR. "And something else that has really connected all of my writing is I definitely want to pay tribute and talk about the destinations that people know about, but I'm really passionate about getting off the beaten path a little bit."

Schamberger joined KCUR's Up To Date on Friday to tell the story of Kansas City through its historic places.

