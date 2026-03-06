© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

'Oldest Kansas City' book offers a guide to some of the city's historic treasures

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published March 6, 2026 at 5:10 PM CST
City Market, the oldest market in Kansas City, has been operating since 1857.

In Katy Schamberger's book, "Oldest Kansas City," readers can learn about the history behind the city's oldest barbecue restaurants, oldest brick house, oldest neighborhood and so much more.

Did you know that the City Market in Kansas City pre-dates the Civil War? Or that the Kansas City Renaissance Festival out in Bonner Springs is the longest running festival in the Kansas City region?

In author Katy Schamberger's book "Oldest Kansas City," released late last year, she highlights many of the most fascinating historic locations around the region.

"I'm passionate about including as many stories as possible," she told KCUR. "And something else that has really connected all of my writing is I definitely want to pay tribute and talk about the destinations that people know about, but I'm really passionate about getting off the beaten path a little bit."

Schamberger joined KCUR's Up To Date on Friday to tell the story of Kansas City through its historic places.

  • Katy Schamberger, author of "Oldest Kansas City"
Tags
Up To Date PodcasthistoryKansas City HistoryKansas City Missouri (KCMO)
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
