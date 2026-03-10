Missouri has thousands of fungi species. These citizen scientists are helping to catalog them

Now in its fourth year, the MycoMap MO Network is a project that allows local mushroom hunters to help document the genetic diversity of mushroom species across Missouri.

Based on data collected so far, researchers estimate there are between 6,000 and 7,000 species of fungi in Missouri alone, according to Mike Snyder, a director of the Missouri Mycology Society and owner of Wild Wise Botanicals in Edgar Springs.

Snyder introduced the fungal census project to Missouri when only four other states were participating. Since then, the initiative has expanded to states across the country as well as several provinces in Canada.

“Most of these species of fungi make novel compounds,” Snyder told KCUR’s Up to Date. “Every time we start studying another mushroom, seeing what it is comprised of, we learn all kinds of new uses, medicinal, industrial, or even replacing dangerous chemicals, [and] plastics. Many of the innovations at the forefront of science can be tied to mycology.”

Once a fungus has been sequenced it will be added to a tool that Snyder said is being developed. This interactive tool will allow anyone to see what fungal species are around them and filter by edible or poisonous.

