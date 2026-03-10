© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Missouri has thousands of fungi species. These citizen scientists are helping to catalog them

By Steve Kraske,
Ellen Beshuk
Published March 10, 2026 at 4:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Mike Snyder hold a large Hen of the Woods mushroom with both hands while smiling brightly
Cara Snyder
Mike Synder has his hands full with a massive Hen of the Woods mushroom

Citizen scientists across Missouri are helping researchers document the state’s vast fungal diversity. The findings from this MycoMap could lead to applications ranging from medicine to eco-friendly materials.

Now in its fourth year, the MycoMap MO Network is a project that allows local mushroom hunters to help document the genetic diversity of mushroom species across Missouri.

Based on data collected so far, researchers estimate there are between 6,000 and 7,000 species of fungi in Missouri alone, according to Mike Snyder, a director of the Missouri Mycology Society and owner of Wild Wise Botanicals in Edgar Springs.

Snyder introduced the fungal census project to Missouri when only four other states were participating. Since then, the initiative has expanded to states across the country as well as several provinces in Canada.

“Most of these species of fungi make novel compounds,” Snyder told KCUR’s Up to Date. “Every time we start studying another mushroom, seeing what it is comprised of, we learn all kinds of new uses, medicinal, industrial, or even replacing dangerous chemicals, [and] plastics. Many of the innovations at the forefront of science can be tied to mycology.”

Once a fungus has been sequenced it will be added to a tool that Snyder said is being developed. This interactive tool will allow anyone to see what fungal species are around them and filter by edible or poisonous.

Tags
Up To Date MushroomsGenetic ResearchPodcastKansas City Missouri (KCMO)Natureforagingoutdoor recreationTalk Show
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Ellen Beshuk
Ellen Beshuk is the 2025-2026 intern for Up To Date. Email her at ebeshuk@kcur.org
See stories by Ellen Beshuk
We're in this together, Kansas City
KCUR is here for Kansas City, because Kansas City is here for KCUR.

Your support makes KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling that connects our community. You can make sure the future of local journalism is strong.
Defend KCUR