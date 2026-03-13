© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

This Kansas City teen got an internship and career confidence from The Transition Academy

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published March 13, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Two women are talking in front of tables. The tables each have presentation boards on them. A screen in the background says KC DiversAbility College and Career Fair.
The Transition Academy
Sincere Davis received job training skills through The Transition Academy. The high school junior completed an internship with Operation Breakthrough.

Sincere Davis, a Kansas City high school junior with an intellectual disability, used to doubt that she’d be able to achieve her passion. The Transition Academy offered her job training and connected her with a media internship, as she pursues her career goals of making documentaries.

People with disabilities often face barriers to unemployment and higher education.

The Transition Academy, a nonprofit in Kansas City, is helping young adults overcome those barriers through real-world learning and workforce training.

Sincere Davis, a junior at Hogan Preparatory Academy, attended The Transition Academy’s KC DiversAbility College and Career Fair last year. The experience was a networking opportunity and a chance to practice her interview skills.

Making a lasting impression is the most important part of an interview, according to Davis.

“For them to not forget about me and just light up the room,” she said. “I just tell them about myself and everything I have to offer to them.”

Christina Esteban, operations director at The Transition Academy, explained that navigating life after high school can be nervewrecking for families of kids with disabilities.

“How to best advocate, how to best navigate through the systems can be a challenge,” Esteban said. “And the fair is one opportunity to get those resources, be listened to and walk through with your young person.”

The networking and training at the fair connected Davis with ProX, where she began a media internship with Operation Breakthrough. Davis learned to make and edit videos for the organization's website – something she previously had no experience with.

Davis wants to make animal documentaries, but said she used to doubt herself.

“Operation Breakthrough and [Transition] Academy, it really helped me get to this point and be able to be confident in picking a career and actually going and to put myself out there,” Davis said.

KC DiversAbility College and Career Fair, 3-6 p.m. Thursday, April 2, at the Kauffman Foundation Conference Center, 4801 Rockhill Rd., Kansas City, Missouri 64110.

Tags
Up To Date Podcastdisabilitieseducationhigher educationspecial educationemploymentjobshigh school
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
We're in this together, Kansas City
KCUR is here for Kansas City, because Kansas City is here for KCUR.

Your support makes KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling that connects our community. You can make sure the future of local journalism is strong.
Defend KCUR