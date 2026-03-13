This Kansas City teen got an internship and career confidence from The Transition Academy

People with disabilities often face barriers to unemployment and higher education.

The Transition Academy , a nonprofit in Kansas City, is helping young adults overcome those barriers through real-world learning and workforce training.

Sincere Davis, a junior at Hogan Preparatory Academy, attended The Transition Academy’s KC DiversAbility College and Career Fair last year. The experience was a networking opportunity and a chance to practice her interview skills.

Making a lasting impression is the most important part of an interview, according to Davis.

“For them to not forget about me and just light up the room,” she said. “I just tell them about myself and everything I have to offer to them.”

Christina Esteban, operations director at The Transition Academy, explained that navigating life after high school can be nervewrecking for families of kids with disabilities.

“How to best advocate, how to best navigate through the systems can be a challenge,” Esteban said. “And the fair is one opportunity to get those resources, be listened to and walk through with your young person.”

The networking and training at the fair connected Davis with ProX , where she began a media internship with Operation Breakthrough. Davis learned to make and edit videos for the organization's website – something she previously had no experience with.

Davis wants to make animal documentaries, but said she used to doubt herself.

“Operation Breakthrough and [Transition] Academy, it really helped me get to this point and be able to be confident in picking a career and actually going and to put myself out there,” Davis said.

KC DiversAbility College and Career Fair , 3-6 p.m. Thursday, April 2, at the Kauffman Foundation Conference Center, 4801 Rockhill Rd., Kansas City, Missouri 64110.

