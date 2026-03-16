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Up To Date

ICE now has deals with dozens of Missouri and Kansas police agencies

By Steve Kraske,
Ellen Beshuk
Published March 16, 2026 at 4:00 PM CDT
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Protesters gather during a rally for Renee Good, who was fatally shot by an ICE officer in Minneapolis the day before, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Charlie Riedel
/
AP
Protesters gather during a rally for Renee Good, who was fatally shot by an ICE officer in Minneapolis the day before, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, in Kansas City, Missouri.

More local law enforcement agencies are signing agreements with federal immigration agencies, bringing in new revenue for the departments, at the potential risk of community relationships. The agreements mean that even minor infractions like driving tickets have the potential to result in deportation.

Routine traffic stops can lead to deportation for undocumented immigrants under the section 287(g) agreements that local law enforcement agencies are striking with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). These agreements come in several forms, but the most common is the Task Force Agreement, which trains local officers to perform ICE agent duties while retaining their role as regular law enforcement.

Eleanor Nash, a reporter for the Kansas City Star, found that 76 law enforcement agencies across Missouri and Kansas have entered into this type of agreement with ICE. In exchange for expanding the reach of immigration enforcement activity, some agencies have been promised up to $100,000 for vehicle purchases and about $6,500 per trained officer for equipment costs, according to Nash.

“This created a pathway to deportation so kind of funneling people in from people who get stopped because of driving too slow, having an out tail light or right even drunk driving,” Nash told KCUR’s Up to Date. “Usually that wouldn't cause someone to be deported.”

Some local agencies have still chosen not to partner with ICE. Nash said The Olathe Police Department, the Lawrence Police Department and the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department have not signed on with ICE because of concerns it could damage trust with their communities and stretch resources thin.

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Up To Date Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)law enforcementLawimmigrationdeportationTalk ShowPodcast
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Ellen Beshuk
Ellen Beshuk is the 2025-2026 intern for Up To Date. Email her at ebeshuk@kcur.org
See stories by Ellen Beshuk
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