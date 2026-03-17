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Up To Date

Johnson County Commission Chair Mike Kelly says tourism could help ease property tax concerns

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published March 17, 2026 at 4:00 PM CDT
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Mike Kelly has served as the chair of the Johnson County Board of Commissioners since 2023.
Sireen Abayazid
Johnson County Commission Chair Mike Kelly.

Johnson County Commission Chair Mike Kelly joined KCUR's Up To Date to discuss rising property taxes in his county, preparations for the 2026 World Cup, and the Chiefs' new headquarters and practice facility coming to Olathe.

Property values in Johnson County, Kansas, have continued to rise year over year, often causing taxes to increase.

It's an issue facing much of the country, including other counties in the Kansas City region. The Johnson County Appraiser estimates that 90% of residential properties, including apartments, will increase in value in 2026 by an average of seven percent.

Johnson County Commission Chair Mike Kelly told KCUR's Up To Date on Tuesday that the county can build on the 2026 World Cup and the new Chiefs practice facility in Olathe to make Johnson County more of a tourist destination.

He believes that could ultimately ease property taxes.

“And when we think about how we broaden the tax base within Johnson County, destinations, tourism, that’s a crucial part of it," Kelly said.

Those 2026 property assessments are about a year out, as they're set to arrive early in 2027.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastJohnson County, KansasJohnson County Commissionproperty taxestaxesTourism
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
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