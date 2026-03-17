Johnson County Commission Chair Mike Kelly says tourism could help ease property tax concerns

Property values in Johnson County, Kansas, have continued to rise year over year, often causing taxes to increase.

It's an issue facing much of the country, including other counties in the Kansas City region. The Johnson County Appraiser estimates that 90% of residential properties, including apartments, will increase in value in 2026 by an average of seven percent.

Johnson County Commission Chair Mike Kelly told KCUR's Up To Date on Tuesday that the county can build on the 2026 World Cup and the new Chiefs practice facility in Olathe to make Johnson County more of a tourist destination.

He believes that could ultimately ease property taxes.

“And when we think about how we broaden the tax base within Johnson County, destinations, tourism, that’s a crucial part of it," Kelly said.

Those 2026 property assessments are about a year out, as they're set to arrive early in 2027.

