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'The World in Kansas City' exhibit explores global connections that long predate the World Cup

By Steve Kraske,
Gabriella Lacey
Published March 18, 2026 at 4:38 PM CDT
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A view of "The World in Kansas City" exhibit at the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art. It helps tell the story of the global connections that have long been a part of the metro.
E. G. Schempf
/
Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art
A view of "The World in Kansas City" exhibit at the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art. It helps tell the story of the global connections that have long been a part of the metro.

A new exhibit at the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art highlights the global roots of artists with ties to Kansas City, and the worldwide connections that have shaped the city's artistic community and culture.

As Kansas City prepares to welcome international visitors for World Cup matches this summer, a new exhibition highlights the global roots that are already woven through in the metro.

"The World in Kansas City," on display at the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art through Aug. 9, brings together artists from around the world who have built meaningful ties to the Midwest and Kansas City.

Through textiles, ceramics, photography, and mixed-media work, the exhibition explores themes of migration, identity and belonging.

“This exhibition truly is what we're calling a love letter to the region," said chief curator for the museum, Jessica Hong.

She and participating artist Hùng Lê joined KCUR's Up To Date to break down what went into curating the exhibit. They emphasized how Kansas City has welcomed people from around the world since long before the World Cup came into the conversation.

"It really is a celebration of this really wonderful place that has been welcoming so many artists, thinkers, dreamers, doers — again, from around the world for hundreds of years," Hong said. "We continue to do that, and we're going to celebrate that during the World Cup as well."

Tags
Up To Date Arts & CultureKemper Museum of Contemporary ArtArtmuseums/galleriespublic artMigrationVisual arts
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Gabriella Lacey
Gabriella "Gabby" Lacey is a freelance producer for Up to Date and Sportsbeat KC, she was a previous KCUR Studios Intern in summer of 2023.
See stories by Gabriella Lacey
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