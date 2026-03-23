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Up To Date

Author visiting Kansas City explores 'A Short History of Bad Ideas About Women' in new book

By Steve Kraske,
Ellen Beshuk
Published March 23, 2026 at 4:00 PM CDT
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Sarah Ruden holds her very fluffy dog
Sarah Ruden
Sarah Ruden connects the modern debate on women's reproductive freedom to its long historical context in her newest book

Sarah Ruden uncovers how literature about women has been used to justify control over their bodies, starting with ancient poetry through modern debates. She'll be speaking about her new book "Reproductive Wrongs" at the Kansas City Public Library this week.

Author, historian, and translator Sarah Ruden examines harmful views toward women in her newest book, "Reproductive Wrongs: A Short History of Bad Ideas About Women."

Through historical literature, Ruden shows how societal perceptions about women have influenced control over reproduction.

Ruden begins her journey with the ancient Roman poet Ovid and his portrayal of an unwanted pregnancy. It’s a male-focused story that highlights a cultural preference for having only one son. This stands in stark contrast to the later rise of Christianity, where women’s salvation was tied to motherhood

“[Men] are always suspicious that women are going to get ahead of them, get all the power and wreak havoc. So you have women's advances usually being followed by pretty vicious backlashes,” Ruden told KCUR’s Up to Date. “Women are whipsawed from generation to generation, so it's very difficult for them to know what's going on. They're subject constantly to this irrational hatred.”

As Ruden winds through time, she reveals how persecution, industrialization, and technological advances have shaped society’s views on women’s reproductive rights — and connecting these shifts to the modern day.

  • Sarah Ruden, author, "Reproductive Wrongs: A Short History of Bad Ideas About Women"

Event: Sarah Ruden will be at the Central Branch of the Kansas City Public Library on Thursday, March 26 at 6 p.m. to discuss her book. RSVP here.

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Up To Date Talk ShowPodcastwomenReproductive rightsabortionhistoryBooks
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Ellen Beshuk
Ellen Beshuk is the 2025-2026 intern for Up To Date. Email her at ebeshuk@kcur.org
See stories by Ellen Beshuk
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