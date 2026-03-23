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Up To Date

Kansas University Cancer Center offering new treatment so patients 'can enjoy your life'

By Steve Kraske,
Ellen Beshuk
Published March 23, 2026 at 9:03 AM CDT
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Now offered as a treatment for blood cancers, Dr. Joseph McGuirk (right) continues to explore the possible applications for CAR T-cell therapy
Kansas University
Now offered as a treatment for blood cancers, Dr. Joseph McGuirk (right) continues to explore the possible applications for CAR T-cell therapy

Kansas University Cancer Center is making available a one-time CAR T-cell therapy that could free blood cancer patients from the injection cycles of chemotherapy and radiation.

The Kansas University Cancer Center is offering CAR T-cell therapy, a breakthrough treatment for blood cancer patients. Dr. Joseph McGuirk, professor of medicine and division director of hematologic malignancies and cellular therapeutics, described the treatment as genetically modifying a patient's T-cells to fight the cancer in their bodies.

This therapy has shown promise in helping people battling certain blood cancers, and it has some upsides compared to traditional treatments like chemotherapy and radiation.

“In multiple myeloma, most of these patients continue treatment for the rest of their life. Either they die from the disease or they cannot tolerate the treatment,” said Dr. Al-Ola Abdallah, the director of plasma cell disorders care at The University of Kansas Health System. “CAR T-cell therapy is a one-time treatment to get you in remission. Imagine you don't have to come to the clinic every week to get any injection or infusion. You can enjoy your life.”

Despite its benefits, many eligible patients do not receive CAR T-cell therapy, which McGuirk attributes to factors such as awareness, accessibility, and the care required after treatment.

McGuirk continues to research the possibilities of CAR T-cells, including how they could be applied to solid tumors and whether T-cells from one person could be used to treat another’s cancer.

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Up To Date cancerUniversity of Kansas Cancer Centerresearchmedical researchGenetic ResearchTalk ShowPodcast
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Ellen Beshuk
Ellen Beshuk is the 2025-2026 intern for Up To Date. Email her at ebeshuk@kcur.org
See stories by Ellen Beshuk
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