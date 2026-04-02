Tickets are now open for Kansas City's FIFA Fan Festival during the World Cup

Registration is now open for Kansas City's FIFA Fan Festival, the free local celebration of soccer that will run during the World Cup tournament in June and July.

"It's a big day people have been waiting for and we're glad we can make it happen," KC2026 CEO Pam Kramer told KCUR's Steve Kraske. "It's really where the World Cup will come to life. It is the intersection of global soccer and the passion that global soccer fans have, and what makes Kansas City so special."

Set on the lawn of the National WWI Museum and Memorial, the Fan Festival will host up to 25,000 fans at a time. It will serve as a central gathering place for viewing of matches, entertainment and global pride throughout the competition.

Kramer said the 65-foot heart structure people will walk through to enter the festival is designed to express the spirit of Kansas City to the world.

"Communicating to people this welcoming nature we have, that there is a warmth, a way we do things," Kramer said.

Most of the tickets will be free and general admission. There will be two premium options for $55 and $225, the Premium Garden Pass and the Legacy Lounge Pass.

The Garden Pass guarantees entry, provides premium viewing spots for the stage with air conditioning, premium food and beverage options. The Legacy Lounge is limited to 500 people, includes exclusive food and beverage options in a two story, air-conditioned structure. The Legacy Lounge will be centered around the theme of Kansas City sports history, with the story of Lamar Hunt and the Kansas City Chiefs, the Negro Leagues and the Kansas City Royals' World Series victories.

"No city does sports fandom better than Kansas City," Kramer said. "So showing the way we rally around big moments, and that we understand what it means to win big and do big things."

All passes require registration in advance. General admission will be first-come, first-served and subject to capacity. Click here to reserve your ticket.

KC2026 Legacy Lounge passes for Kansas City's FIFA Fan Festival will come at a premium price but adds more amenities.

KC2026 A render of inside the Legacy Lounge at the FIFA Fan Festival.

There are a number of aspects of Kansas City's Fan Festival that will separate this celebration from others around the country, organizers said.

Kramer said 37 local food vendors are already confirmed. Options will showcase Kansas City's famous barbecue, of course, but many other types of cuisine will be available too, rotating throughout the weeks of the festival. Restaurant partners will be announced in the coming weeks.

Local entertainers will perform and much of Kansas City's small business community will be on display — with a "City of Entrepreneurs" marketplace planned at nearby Union Station.

All World Cup matches will be broadcast live on open days at the Fan Festival. The festival will be open during select periods, with themes for each week: