© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Tickets are now open for Kansas City's FIFA Fan Festival during the World Cup

By Brandon Azim,
Laura Ziegler
Published April 2, 2026 at 10:04 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Kansas City is offering free general admission tickets to the FIFA Fan Festival as well as premium passes.
KC2026
Kansas City is offering free general admission tickets to the FIFA Fan Festival as well as premium passes.

Kansas City fans can now register for tickets to the FIFA Fan Festival at the National WWI Museum and Memorial, which will host viewings and entertainment during the World Cup. The majority will be general admission and free, but capacity is limited.

Registration is now open for Kansas City's FIFA Fan Festival, the free local celebration of soccer that will run during the World Cup tournament in June and July.

"It's a big day people have been waiting for and we're glad we can make it happen," KC2026 CEO Pam Kramer told KCUR's Steve Kraske. "It's really where the World Cup will come to life. It is the intersection of global soccer and the passion that global soccer fans have, and what makes Kansas City so special."

Set on the lawn of the National WWI Museum and Memorial, the Fan Festival will host up to 25,000 fans at a time. It will serve as a central gathering place for viewing of matches, entertainment and global pride throughout the competition.

Kramer said the 65-foot heart structure people will walk through to enter the festival is designed to express the spirit of Kansas City to the world.

"Communicating to people this welcoming nature we have, that there is a warmth, a way we do things," Kramer said.

Most of the tickets will be free and general admission. There will be two premium options for $55 and $225, the Premium Garden Pass and the Legacy Lounge Pass.

The Garden Pass guarantees entry, provides premium viewing spots for the stage with air conditioning, premium food and beverage options. The Legacy Lounge is limited to 500 people, includes exclusive food and beverage options in a two story, air-conditioned structure. The Legacy Lounge will be centered around the theme of Kansas City sports history, with the story of Lamar Hunt and the Kansas City Chiefs, the Negro Leagues and the Kansas City Royals' World Series victories.

"No city does sports fandom better than Kansas City," Kramer said. "So showing the way we rally around big moments, and that we understand what it means to win big and do big things."

All passes require registration in advance. General admission will be first-come, first-served and subject to capacity. Click here to reserve your ticket.

Legacy Lounge passes for Kansas City's FIFA Fan Festival will come at a premium price but adds more amenities.
KC2026
Legacy Lounge passes for Kansas City's FIFA Fan Festival will come at a premium price but adds more amenities.
A render of inside the Legacy Lounge at the FIFA Fan Festival.
KC2026
A render of inside the Legacy Lounge at the FIFA Fan Festival.

There are a number of aspects of Kansas City's Fan Festival that will separate this celebration from others around the country, organizers said.

Kramer said 37 local food vendors are already confirmed. Options will showcase Kansas City's famous barbecue, of course, but many other types of cuisine will be available too, rotating throughout the weeks of the festival. Restaurant partners will be announced in the coming weeks.

Local entertainers will perform and much of Kansas City's small business community will be on display — with a "City of Entrepreneurs" marketplace planned at nearby Union Station.

Ceci Salas, celebrates at a region-wide watch party for the Final Draw. In the countdown to the FIFA World Cup 26, the event drew a crowd Friday morning to KC Live! in the Power & Light District.
Arts & Life
Kansas City’s free World Cup fan festival just announced its dates. Here’s what to know
Julie Denesha

All World Cup matches will be broadcast live on open days at the Fan Festival. The festival will be open during select periods, with themes for each week:

  • Heartland Hello, June 11-14, 16
    A Kansas City welcome to open the city’s FIFA Fan Festival will include local and global food, and familiar traditions.
  • Sports Town USA, June 19-21
    This Kansas City theme highlights the region’s sports culture, and shows fans what it means to be part of a city that lives for the game.
  • The World’s Game, June 24-27
    From chants and colors to movement and rhythm, this theme highlights the cultural expression that surrounds the game all over the world.
  • Home Team, July 3-5
    This themed experience captures the spirit of a backyard Fourth of July celebration, inviting fans to enjoy the game with an American point of view.
  • KC Creates, July 9-11
    This showcase highlights local artists, musicians, designers, and innovators alongside worldwide influences, revealing how ideas made in Kansas City contribute to global culture.

Tags
Up To Date World CupWorld Cup KCsportssoccerNational WWI Museum and MemorialKansas News Service
Brandon Azim
I was raised on the East Side of Kansas City and feel a strong affinity to communities there. As KCUR's Solutions reporter, I'll be spending time in underserved communities across the metro, exploring how they are responding to their challenges. I will look for evidence to explain why certain responses succeed while others fail, and what we can learn from those outcomes. This might mean sharing successes here or looking into how problems like those in our communities have been successfully addressed elsewhere. Having spent a majority of my life in Kansas City, I want to provide the people I've called friends and family with possible answers to their questions and speak up for those who are not in a position to speak for themselves.
See stories by Brandon Azim
Laura Ziegler
As Kansas City grows and diversifies, journalists need to listen to the people, to your challenges and successes..As engagement and solutions editor, I’ll make sure we’re framing stories based on what we hear from you, and we’ll partner with communities so our stories help us understand and connect to one another. Email me at lauraz@kcur.org.
See stories by Laura Ziegler
We're in this together, Kansas City
KCUR is here for Kansas City, because Kansas City is here for KCUR.

Your support makes KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling that connects our community. You can make sure the future of local journalism is strong.
Defend KCUR