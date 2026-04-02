Tickets are now open for Kansas City's FIFA Fan Festival during the World Cup
Kansas City fans can now register for tickets to the FIFA Fan Festival at the National WWI Museum and Memorial, which will host viewings and entertainment during the World Cup. The majority will be general admission and free, but capacity is limited.
Registration is now open for Kansas City's FIFA Fan Festival, the free local celebration of soccer that will run during the World Cup tournament in June and July.
"It's a big day people have been waiting for and we're glad we can make it happen," KC2026 CEO Pam Kramer told KCUR's Steve Kraske. "It's really where the World Cup will come to life. It is the intersection of global soccer and the passion that global soccer fans have, and what makes Kansas City so special."
Set on the lawn of the National WWI Museum and Memorial, the Fan Festival will host up to 25,000 fans at a time. It will serve as a central gathering place for viewing of matches, entertainment and global pride throughout the competition.
Kramer said the 65-foot heart structure people will walk through to enter the festival is designed to express the spirit of Kansas City to the world.
"Communicating to people this welcoming nature we have, that there is a warmth, a way we do things," Kramer said.
Most of the tickets will be free and general admission. There will be two premium options for $55 and $225, the Premium Garden Pass and the Legacy Lounge Pass.
The Garden Pass guarantees entry, provides premium viewing spots for the stage with air conditioning, premium food and beverage options. The Legacy Lounge is limited to 500 people, includes exclusive food and beverage options in a two story, air-conditioned structure. The Legacy Lounge will be centered around the theme of Kansas City sports history, with the story of Lamar Hunt and the Kansas City Chiefs, the Negro Leagues and the Kansas City Royals' World Series victories.
"No city does sports fandom better than Kansas City," Kramer said. "So showing the way we rally around big moments, and that we understand what it means to win big and do big things."
All passes require registration in advance. General admission will be first-come, first-served and subject to capacity. Click here to reserve your ticket.
There are a number of aspects of Kansas City's Fan Festival that will separate this celebration from others around the country, organizers said.
Kramer said 37 local food vendors are already confirmed. Options will showcase Kansas City's famous barbecue, of course, but many other types of cuisine will be available too, rotating throughout the weeks of the festival. Restaurant partners will be announced in the coming weeks.
Local entertainers will perform and much of Kansas City's small business community will be on display — with a "City of Entrepreneurs" marketplace planned at nearby Union Station.
All World Cup matches will be broadcast live on open days at the Fan Festival. The festival will be open during select periods, with themes for each week:
- Heartland Hello, June 11-14, 16
A Kansas City welcome to open the city’s FIFA Fan Festival will include local and global food, and familiar traditions.
- Sports Town USA, June 19-21
This Kansas City theme highlights the region’s sports culture, and shows fans what it means to be part of a city that lives for the game.
- The World’s Game, June 24-27
From chants and colors to movement and rhythm, this theme highlights the cultural expression that surrounds the game all over the world.
- Home Team, July 3-5
This themed experience captures the spirit of a backyard Fourth of July celebration, inviting fans to enjoy the game with an American point of view.
- KC Creates, July 9-11
This showcase highlights local artists, musicians, designers, and innovators alongside worldwide influences, revealing how ideas made in Kansas City contribute to global culture.