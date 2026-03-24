Missouri Supreme Court upholds Trump-backed congressional redistricting plan

The Missouri Supreme Court has upheld the legislature's right to redraw congressional districts in the middle of the decade.

The court ruled 4-3 that a new map drawn in 2025 is valid, because there's nothing in the Missouri Constitution explicitly prohibiting lawmakers from doing it.

"The crux of Appellants' argument is that, because [the Missouri Constitution] identifies a specific time when the General Assembly shall legislate new congressional districts, the General Assembly cannot redistrict at any other time," wrote Judge Zel Fischer in the majority opinion. "Appellants are incorrect."

Fischer was joined by Judge Ginger Gooch, Brent Powell and Kelly Broniec. Judges Paul Wilson, Robin Ransom and Mary Russell dissented.

"The plain language of [the Missouri Constitution] unmistakably states 'when' and 'how' the general assembly may – indeed, must – draw new congressional districts," Wilson wrote in his dissent. "When the constitution instructs the general assembly 'when' and 'how' a power is to be exercised, there is a 'strong presumption that it was designed to be exercised in that time and mode only.' This should end the analysis."

The upshot of the Supreme Court's decision is that a map that seeks to oust Democratic Rep. Emanuel Cleaver of Kansas City may end up being in effect for the 2026 election.

But Chuck Hatfield, who represented the plaintiffs in the case, noted that it's not the end of the legal battle over the map. Among other things, a Cole County judge is still deciding whether a group's submission of referendum signatures for a vote prevented the 2025 map from going into effect.

If judges ultimately say that a map passed in 2022 will be active for this election cycle, it effectively guarantees Cleaver will win since that version of the 5th District is heavily Democratic.

"This was a battle in a bigger war," Hatfield said. "It was a major battle. But I was saying that two weeks ago."

This is a developing story that will be updated

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