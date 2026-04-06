© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Johnson County's Negro Creek gets new markers explaining how it got named

By Steve Kraske,
Ellen Beshuk
Published April 6, 2026 at 4:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Negro Creek in Johnson County, flows for 6.5 miles before emptying into the Blue River
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Negro Creek in Johnson County, flows for 6.5 miles before emptying into the Blue River

New signage is bringing long-forgotten history to light at a Johnson County creek, and reframes a name that residents have debated for years. Instead of changing name of Negro Creek, local leaders chose to tell its story publicly.

In Johnson County, new signs now stand along Negro Creek that offer context about how the waterway got its name.

As the Johnson County Post reports, Negro Creek — which runs through southern Overland Park and Leawood — was mostly unknown because it didn't have any signage and appeared on few maps. But around the time that social justice protests emerged in 2020, spurred by the killing of George Floyd, people took notice and started petitions to change its name.

Researchers at the University of Missouri–Kansas City uncovered the story of an enslaved man attempting to escape from the Chiles family, a notorious pro-slavery family in Missouri.

But as the man ran toward freedom, he was cornered at the creek. Faced with the threat of being forced back into slavery, he decided to take his own life.

Johnson County Commissioner Becky Fast, who led the Negro Creek Renaming Committee, said that community leaders agreed that preserving this history was a way to honor the man.

New signage describing the history of Negro Creek and the work done by the Negro Creek Committee at Kingston Lake Park.
Kylie Graham
/
Johnson County Post
New signage describing the history of Negro Creek and the work done by the Negro Creek Committee at Kingston Lake Park.

Because historians were unable to recover the man's name, the creek’s name of Negro Creek remains unchanged.

“I’ve always believed that unless you know your past, you don't know where you're going in the future,” Fast told KCUR’s Up to Date. “Johnson County has a history of segregation [and] discrimination, and those stories need to be told. We need to uncover more of those stories so that we become a county for all residents.”

Jean Sonderand, a New York based filmmaker who grew up playing in Negro Creek, is currently producing a film on the history and culture around it.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastTalk ShowJohnson County, KansasJohnson County Commissionhistoric preservationBlack History
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Ellen Beshuk
Ellen Beshuk is the 2025-2026 intern for Up To Date. Email her at ebeshuk@kcur.org
See stories by Ellen Beshuk
We're in this together, Kansas City
KCUR is here for Kansas City, because Kansas City is here for KCUR.

Your support makes KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling that connects our community. You can make sure the future of local journalism is strong.
Defend KCUR