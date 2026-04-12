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Up To Date

Historian Rick Atkinson says the Revolutionary War was also a fight against 'future tyrannies'

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published April 12, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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Historian Rick Atkinson returns to Kansas City for a speaking event on April 14th.
Elliott O'Donovan
Historian Rick Atkinson returns to Kansas City for a speaking event on April 14th.

Rick Atkinson, a renowned historian and former Kansas City Times reporter, is coming to Kansas City this month for an event at Unity Temple on the Plaza. His new book, "The Fate of the Day," is his latest on the American Revolutionary War.

Historian Rick Atkinson is returning to Kansas City on Tuesday, April 14 for a speaking event with the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum.

A former Star reporter, in recent years, Atkinson has focused his writing on the Revolutionary War, and has released two books in a trilogy about that era.

"The Fate of the Day," which was published in 2025, focuses on the years of 1777 to 1780.

Atkinson told KCUR's Up To Date that diving into the American Revolution allows people to learn something about "the traits that fashion the American character."

"I think we see ingenuity and persistence, but also bellicosity and pugnacity, all part of the complexity of the American character. Beyond that, in some ways more important than that, I think it's important to reflect on what they were fighting for," Atkinson said.

"They bequeathed (to us) not only personal liberties, but also structures on how to divide power and keep it from concentrating in the hands of authoritarians who think primarily of themselves. They were fighting not only against what they defined as tyranny in the form of George III and an oppressive British mother country, but to forestall, to prevent future tyrannies. This is the essence of what the revolution was about."

  • Rick Atkinson, historian and author

Event: The Fate of the Day, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 14 at Unity Temple on the Plaza, 707 W 47th Street, Kansas City, MO 64112. Attendees must register online.

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Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
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Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
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