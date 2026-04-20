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Up To Date

Travel expert Rick Steves visits Kansas City — and encourages people to get away from home

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published April 20, 2026 at 10:01 AM CDT
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A man stands on a brick road between two buildings, smiling and holding a book.
Gene Openshaw
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Rick Steves
Rick Steves' latest book “On the Hippie Trail: Istanbul to Kathmandu and the Making of a Travel Writer,” is a look at his extensive journaling while on the "Hippie Trail" in 1978.

In his latest book, “On the Hippie Trail: Istanbul to Kathmandu and the Making of a Travel Writer,” Steves writes about his own transformational travels and what can be gained from getting out of your comfort zone. He’ll be speaking at the Unity Temple on the Plaza on April 23.

Travel writer and TV host Rick Steves’ latest book, “On the Hippie Trail: Istanbul to Kathmandu and the Making of a Travel Writer,” actually features some of his oldest work. It shares the personal photographs and journaling of a 23-year-old Steves’ coming of age on the “Hippie Trail.”

His expedition through Europe and Asia was a chance to get out of his comfort zone and away from the predictability of everyday life.

“There was some romance in not knowing where your next bed is going to be and to be on a ragged bus going through potholes,” Steves told KCUR’s Up To Date.

Steves will visit Kansas City on his book tour on April 23 at the Unity Temple on the Plaza.

When Americans leave the country, Steves says it’s a chance to see their home from a different perspective and humanize other cultures.

“Recognize that you learn a lot about your home by leaving it and looking at it from a distance,” he said. “Going out there and coming home and telling the truth is doing our society a big service. You know, it makes sense to humanize the world.”

Event: RIck Steves, On The Hippie Trail, 6 p.m. Thursday, Apr. 23 at the Unity Temple’s Sanctuary, 707 W. 47th St., Kansas City, Missouri 64112.

  • Rick Steves, travel expert and author, “On the Hippie Trail: Istanbul to Kathmandu and the Making of a Travel Writer”
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Up To Date PodcasttravelRainy Day BooksEuropeauthorBooks
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
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Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
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