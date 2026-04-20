Travel expert Rick Steves visits Kansas City — and encourages people to get away from home

Travel writer and TV host Rick Steves’ latest book, “ On the Hippie Trail: Istanbul to Kathmandu and the Making of a Travel Writer ,” actually features some of his oldest work. It shares the personal photographs and journaling of a 23-year-old Steves’ coming of age on the “Hippie Trail.”

His expedition through Europe and Asia was a chance to get out of his comfort zone and away from the predictability of everyday life.

“There was some romance in not knowing where your next bed is going to be and to be on a ragged bus going through potholes,” Steves told KCUR’s Up To Date.

Steves will visit Kansas City on his book tour on April 23 at the Unity Temple on the Plaza.

When Americans leave the country, Steves says it’s a chance to see their home from a different perspective and humanize other cultures.

“Recognize that you learn a lot about your home by leaving it and looking at it from a distance,” he said. “Going out there and coming home and telling the truth is doing our society a big service. You know, it makes sense to humanize the world.”

Event: RIck Steves, On The Hippie Trail , 6 p.m. Thursday, Apr. 23 at the Unity Temple’s Sanctuary, 707 W. 47th St., Kansas City, Missouri 64112.

