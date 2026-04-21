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As new development changes midtown Kansas City, can the area regrow its population?

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published April 21, 2026 at 4:00 PM CDT
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A street in Midtown Kansas City shows multiple two-story houses with green front lawns on a sunny summer day.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR
Midtown KC Now executive director Kevin Klinkenberg says that the city's midtown neighborhoods have lost two-thirds of their population since the 1950s.

In the 1950s, approximately 78,000 people lived in Kansas City’s midtown neighborhoods, which span roughly Crown Center to the Plaza and State Line Road to Troost Avenue. Two urban design experts will discuss what’s changing and what it means for residents Wednesday as a part of KC Design Week.

A major extension of Kansas City’s streetcar system. New bike lanes and road diets. Infrastructure improvements in Westport.

Midtown Kansas City is beginning a period of transformation, says Small Developers of KC founder Abby Newsham.

“It really feels like we're beginning to make a more deliberate choice that Midtown is not just a place that you drive to or you drive through, but it's a full community,” said Newsham.

These development and infrastructure projects are an important start, according to Midtown KC Now executive director Kevin Klinkenberg. But in order to realize its potential, Klinkenberg says the area’s population needs to grow.

In the 1950s, 73,000 people lived in Midtown, Klinkenberg says. Today, that number is closer to 28,000.

“We made a lot of conscious decisions, starting in the 1920s, to take all of our major streets and widen them out so that people could drive really fast from downtown to areas south of Brush Creek,” Klinkenberg said. “And that had a consequence of making Midtown less livable, less desirable, because it would become sort of a speedway. So a lot of this effort really is trying to recover from those wounds.”

Newsham and Klinkenberg will both speak at “Midtown Unfiltered,” a part of KC Design Week Wednesday, April 22 at 5:30 p.m. at KCAI’s Epperson Auditorium. 

Tags
Up To Date Podcasturban developmenturban renewalurban designMidtownKansas CitydevelopmentEconomic Development
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
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Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
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