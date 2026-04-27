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Up To Date

Prairie Village group protests developer's deal for ICE warehouse: 'This won't be tolerated'

By Steve Kraske,
Ellen Beshuk
Published April 27, 2026 at 4:00 PM CDT
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A protest organized by The People for Prairie Village draws attention to Flint Development
Jamie Greason
A protest organized by The People for Prairie Village draws attention to Flint Development

Prairie Village-based Flint Development sold a Texas warehouse to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for use as an immigration detention facility. Local activist group The People for Prairie Village is protesting and calling for the company to cut ties — or leave town.

Flint Development, based in Prairie Village, has sold a warehouse in Texas to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to be used as an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility.

The warehouse could hold up to 8,500 people, and was sold for $123,000.

One local advocacy group, The People for Prairie Village, is protesting this company’s activity and wants them to either cut ties with Homeland Security, or leave Prairie Village.

Founding member Molly Alber said that while this warehouse was sold in Texas, Flint Development owns properties all around the metro from Blue Springs to Liberty.

“It sends a message to developers, property owners and brokers that this won't be tolerated, not only here, but elsewhere,” Alber told KCUR’s Up to Date. “If it's worth opposing here, then it's worth opposing anywhere. We care about good governance. We care about ethical business practices and human rights.”

  • Molly Alber, founding member of The People for Prairie Village
  • Jamie Greason, founding member of The People for Prairie Village
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Up To Date Talk ShowPodcastImmigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)DHSPrairie Villageprotestsethicsimmigration
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Ellen Beshuk
Ellen Beshuk is the 2025-2026 intern for Up To Date. Email her at ebeshuk@kcur.org
See stories by Ellen Beshuk
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