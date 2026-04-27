Prairie Village group protests developer's deal for ICE warehouse: 'This won't be tolerated'

Flint Development , based in Prairie Village, has sold a warehouse in Texas to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to be used as an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility.

The warehouse could hold up to 8,500 people, and was sold for $123,000.

One local advocacy group, The People for Prairie Village , is protesting this company’s activity and wants them to either cut ties with Homeland Security, or leave Prairie Village.

Founding member Molly Alber said that while this warehouse was sold in Texas, Flint Development owns properties all around the metro from Blue Springs to Liberty.

“It sends a message to developers, property owners and brokers that this won't be tolerated, not only here, but elsewhere,” Alber told KCUR’s Up to Date. “If it's worth opposing here, then it's worth opposing anywhere. We care about good governance. We care about ethical business practices and human rights.”