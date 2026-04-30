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Up To Date

Missouri lawmakers still need to approve a state budget. Where do things stand?

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published April 30, 2026 at 4:00 PM CDT
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The Missouri General Assembly will adjourn the 2026 legislative session in just over two weeks.

The deadline for the Missouri General Assembly to approve its budget is quickly approaching. KCUR's Brian Ellison joined Up To Date to break down the latest on the budget and other last-minute agenda items for the 2026 legislative session.

With just a little more than two weeks left in the 2026 legislative session, the Missouri General Assembly still has a lot on its plate.

The biggest thing the legislature does each year is a approve a budget, and their deadline is May 8.

So far, the House and Senate have approved two different versions of the budget, with the House's proposal costing the state $50 billion and the Senate's coming in at just over $48.8 billion. The former would have resulted in a complete overhaul of how state higher education is funded, with the money being allocated to universities based on enrollment.

But, the Senate shot it down.

"That would have been good news for some schools like Missouri State in Springfield. It would have been very bad news for some schools like Truman State or Lincoln University in Jeff City," KCUR senior news analyst Brian Ellison told Up To Date.

"Several senators had almost sort of an 'over their dead body' approach to that proposal, and they restored the original formulas in their version of the budget," Ellison continued.

Ellison told Up To Date that both budget proposals don't just fund themselves with new tax revenues — they would also pull from cash reserves.

"I think the question is, what happens if you draw down almost all of those reserves, especially at a time when we're talking about further decreasing revenues with elimination of the income tax or whatever property tax proposals move forward. What we might be looking at is a real situation a couple years down the road where Missouri just doesn't have any extra money."

  • Brian Ellison, KCUR senior news analyst
Tags
Up To Date PodcastMissouri General AssemblyMissouri legislaturepoliticsState GovernmentMissouri state budgetMissouri BudgetMissouri
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
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