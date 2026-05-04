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Olathe resident becomes oldest hiker to reach to Mount Everest’s base camp

By Steve Kraske,
Ellen Beshuk
Published May 4, 2026 at 4:00 PM CDT
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Dave and Dennis McClung at the Everest base camp marker
Dave McClung
Dave and Dennis McClung at the Everest base camp marker

Along with his son, Olathe resident Dave McClung became the oldest man to hike to Mount Everest’s base camp, trekking 42 miles over the course of eight days. “I always wanted to be famous, but I didn't know I'd be famous for being old," McClung told KCUR's Up To Date.

Last October, Olathe resident Dave McClung became the oldest man to hike to Mount Everest’s base camp, trekking 42 miles at an elevation over 17,500 feet.

He completed the journey with his son, Dennis McClung, over eight days, hiking about six hours each day. Along the way, he fueled himself with soups and Nepal’s national dish, dal bhat, and opted for unconventional footwear – five-finger, toe shoes.

“[The elevation] is noticeable, and it feels like you are struggling to breathe,” McClung told KCUR’s Up to Date. “We arrived at the base camp on my son's birthday, and I thought I would sing happy birthday, but I found one can't sing at 17,500 feet.”

After reaching base camp, he took a helicopter back to spend extra days in Kathmandu, Nepal.

The Mount Everest base camp trek is just one of many hiking adventures McClung has completed, including hiking the Wonderland Trail, a 97-mile path around Mount Rainier.

“When I set out to do the hike, I did not realize I would be the oldest person,” McClung told KCUR’s Up to Date. “I always wanted to be famous, but I didn't know I'd be famous for being old.”

McClung’s advice for those wanting to have a full life is to stay at it and keep exercising.

  • Dave McClung, hiker
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Up To Date Talk ShowPodcasthikingworld recordOlatheoutdoor recreation
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Ellen Beshuk
Ellen Beshuk is the 2025-2026 intern for Up To Date. Email her at ebeshuk@kcur.org
See stories by Ellen Beshuk
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