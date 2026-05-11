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Kansas City’s Heart Forest is being restored in time to welcome World Cup visitors

By Steve Kraske,
Ellen Beshuk
Published May 11, 2026 at 4:00 PM CDT
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An aerial view of the Heart Forest
Jodi Vander Woude and Michelle Miller
/
Courtesy photo
An aerial view of the Heart Forest.

After 30 years of growth, Foundation for Regeneration is restoring the symbolic Heart Forest near Kansas City International Airport, adding an outline, trails and areas for guests to sit and reflect.

At the first World Peace Celebration in 1987 in Kansas City, Tadodaho Leon Shenandoah, leader of the Onondaga Nation, told Bob Berkebile, BNIM founding principle emeritus, that he needed to create a symbol representing the heart spirit he felt in Kansas City.

Three years and hundreds of volunteer hours later, Berkebile completed the Heart Forest, a 2,000-tree living landmark near the intersection of North Brightwell Road and N.W. 104th Street.

“This is about caring for your neighbor, for other citizens, for the land (and) for this place that we call the heart of America,” Berkebile told KCUR’s Up To Date. “Like nature, we're all interconnected and interdependent. Let's act like it.”

As the trees have grown from 3 feet to 50 feet, a renewed effort is underway to restore the forest and welcome visitors arriving for the World Cup along the flight path from Kansas City International Airport.

Berkebile and Brian Weinberg, co-founders of the Foundation for Regeneration, plan to redefine the forest’s heart shape, create a welcoming gateway with picnic benches and photo spots and build a trail around and into the heart. Limestone around the heart’s edge will increase its visibility from the sky, and there will be a sanctuary in the center of the heart.

“In the heart of the heart, there'll be some benches in the circle where you can sit, reflect (and) have conversations of the heart,” Weinberg told KCUR’s Up To Date. “We'd like to have people write what's in their heart — prayers, wishes, maybe it's someone who's passed away, maybe someone's sick — to come to this place as sacred and put your heart wishes in a box in the center of the heart.”

Weinberg and Berkebile have raised about $240,000 of the needed $700,000 to complete this restoration process and have already begun some work on the site.

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Up To Date foreststreescarbon captureNaturetrailshikingmeditationKansas City International Airport (KCI)World CupWorld Cup KC
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Ellen Beshuk
Ellen Beshuk is the 2025-2026 intern for Up To Date. Email her at ebeshuk@kcur.org
See stories by Ellen Beshuk
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