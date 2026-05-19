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MLS announcer Nate Bukaty on Kansas City's soccer history and 'underdog' bid for the World Cup

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published May 19, 2026 at 4:00 PM CDT
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Carlos Moreno
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KCUR 89.3
Nate Bukaty has co-authored a new book with Rustin Dodd titled: “Perfect Pitch: How Kansas City Became the Heart of American Soccer and Landed the World Cup.”

Nate Bukaty, who calls games for Major League Soccer on Apple TV and previously served as a television announcer for Sporting KC, is out with a new book titled "Perfect Pitch: How Kansas City Became the Heart of American Soccer and Landed the World Cup." He'll speak at a Rainy Day Books event with co-author Rustin Dodd on May 28.

Next month, people from all over the globe will visit Kansas City for the 2026 World Cup.

The festivities symbolize so much more than just a few soccer matches played at Arrowhead Stadium: It’s also the culmination of decades of passion and persistence that turned Kansas City into one of America’s soccer hotbeds.

Nate Bukaty, known for his work covering and announcing games for Sporting Kansas City and Major League Soccer, has co-authored a new book with sportswriter Rustin Dodd titled: “Perfect Pitch: How Kansas City Became the Heart of American Soccer and Landed the World Cup.”

He'll be speaking at a Rainy Day Books event at Unity Temple on the Plaza on Thursday, May 28 to promote the book.

Speaking on KCUR's Up To Date, Bukaty said that Kansas City being selected to host World Cup matches was an exciting "underdog" story due to its small market size in what some refer to as "flyover country."

"If Kansas City is going to be on the global stage because of the World Cup, people need to know about this town and what makes it special, what makes it unique," Bukaty said. "I think the story of soccer and the journey that Kansas City has taken with the sport of soccer is a good microcosm for the United States and its journey collectively with soccer, but also I think it's a great vehicle for telling people about the history of Kansas City in general."

  • Nate Bukaty, sports commentator, author of "Perfect Pitch"

Nate Bukaty & Rustin Dodd, Perfect Pitch, 7 p.m. at Unity Temple on the Plaza, 707 W 47th St, Kansas City, Missouri 64112. Doors open at 6:30.

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Up To Date PodcastsportsWorld Cup KCBookssoccerMajor League SoccerWorld Cup
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
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Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
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