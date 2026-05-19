MLS announcer Nate Bukaty on Kansas City's soccer history and 'underdog' bid for the World Cup

Next month, people from all over the globe will visit Kansas City for the 2026 World Cup.

The festivities symbolize so much more than just a few soccer matches played at Arrowhead Stadium: It’s also the culmination of decades of passion and persistence that turned Kansas City into one of America’s soccer hotbeds.

Nate Bukaty, known for his work covering and announcing games for Sporting Kansas City and Major League Soccer, has co-authored a new book with sportswriter Rustin Dodd titled: “Perfect Pitch: How Kansas City Became the Heart of American Soccer and Landed the World Cup.”

He'll be speaking at a Rainy Day Books event at Unity Temple on the Plaza on Thursday, May 28 to promote the book.

Speaking on KCUR's Up To Date, Bukaty said that Kansas City being selected to host World Cup matches was an exciting "underdog" story due to its small market size in what some refer to as "flyover country."

"If Kansas City is going to be on the global stage because of the World Cup, people need to know about this town and what makes it special, what makes it unique," Bukaty said. "I think the story of soccer and the journey that Kansas City has taken with the sport of soccer is a good microcosm for the United States and its journey collectively with soccer, but also I think it's a great vehicle for telling people about the history of Kansas City in general."



Nate Bukaty, sports commentator, author of "Perfect Pitch"

Nate Bukaty & Rustin Dodd, Perfect Pitch, 7 p.m. at Unity Temple on the Plaza, 707 W 47th St, Kansas City, Missouri 64112. Doors open at 6:30.