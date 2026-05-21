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Up To Date

Missouri attorney general sues crypto ATM company over alleged fraud and excessive fees

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published May 21, 2026 at 3:53 PM CDT
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Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway stands at a podium during a press conference
Annelise Hanshaw
/
Missouri Independent
Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway at a press conference outside her office March 31, 2026.

People are being fleeced out of millions of dollars through cryptocurrency scams. Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway has filed a suit against one crypto ATM company that she says is knowingly enabling scams on their kiosks.

This week, Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway filed a lawsuit against GPD Holdings LLC, better known as “Coinflip,” seeking to ban the cryptocurrency ATM kiosks.

The lawsuit accuses the company of knowingly allowing fraudulent transactions and charging excessive fees.

Cryptocurrency is one of the methods commonly used by con artists to lure people into depositing funds into a digital currency account or kiosk. Cryptocurrency transactions are nearly impossible to trace and irreversible, making it difficult to bring charges against bad actors.

“These scammers are looking for the vulnerable, they're looking for elderly, they're looking for people who might have some little blemish on their record,” Hanaway said.

Although some people use cryptocurrency for investments, Hanaway said the ATM kiosks are primarily used for fraud. She wants Coinflip machines banned from operating in the state.

“We think it's one of the larger frauds in Missouri history,” Hanaway said. “It might be as much as a $7 million fraud.”

Tags
Up To Date PodcastMissouri Attorney GeneralCatherine HanawayCryptocurrency fraudscams
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
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Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org.
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