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Up To Date

Newly-renovated Overland Park Farmers Market reopens after 18 months of construction

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published June 9, 2026 at 4:00 PM CDT
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The newly-constructed Overland Park Farmers Market opened for visitors last weekend.
Zach Perez
/
KCUR
The new Overland Park Farmers Market is now open for visitors.

The Overland Park Farmers Market reopened this past weekend after a major $34 million renovation. Overland Park parks and recreation director Bryan Toben joined KCUR's Up To Date to explain what went into the project and what the visitors can expect.

After a year and a half of construction, huge crowds of shoppers arrived at the Overland Park Farmers Market this past weekend to buy products from its vendors for the first time in its new space.

On Wednesdays and Saturdays moving forward, 50 to 100 vendors will set up shop — offering locally grown fruits and vegetables, teas, mustard, mushrooms, bagels and a lot more.

During a live broadcast of KCUR's Up To Date at the new market, Parks and Recreation director Bryan Toben said that he has been thinking about this project for a decade.

He views the $34 million renovation as necessary for "the growth of the market, the reinvigoration of downtown Overland Park, between the community center down here, Thompson Park, the new Clock Tower Landing, everything."

The Overland Park Farmers Market on June 9, 2026.
Zach Perez
/
KCUR
The Overland Park Farmers Market on June 9, 2026.

The market now has a pavilion allowing it to operate year-round, with heating and cooling amenities. It also has expanded bathrooms and more space for refrigeration and cooking equipment.

Toben said the biggest challenges were replacing old infrastructure and ensuring that the market could get back to business as usual in a timely fashion.

Parking outside the Overland Park Farmers Market on Tuesday, June 9, 2026.
Zach Perez
/
KCUR
Parking outside the Overland Park Farmers Market on Tuesday, June 9, 2026.

"We had infrastructure under the streets that was from the 1940s," Toben said. "We had a number of businesses and merchants and vendors, small businesses that that rely upon this area that we were impacting for over for 18 months for parking and circulation. So, coordinating all of that, getting everything done, and then back online as quickly as possible."

  • Bryan Toben, Parks & Recreation director, City of Overland Park
Tags
Up To Date PodcastOverland Park, KansasbusinessJohnson County, Kansas
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
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