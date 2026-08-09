Lawrence band The Roseline hopes their new album will make people feel less alone

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“ 86 Gumption ,” is the ninth full-length album released by the Lawrence, Kansas-based band The Roseline.

Colin Haliburton, the band’s founder and principal songwriter, said much of the 10-track album was made in the homes of band members.

“It kind of became comical because we were just running this one external hard drive like all over town to each other's houses, and we pieced it together,” Haliburton said.

Some of the lyrics on the new record explore grief, sobriety and the tension between being young and free and having a family.

The Roseline's Americana-style album is a mix of hyper-personal feelings and fiction.

Haliburton said art is best when it makes you feel less alone. He hopes people relate to the music.

“Even the fictional stuff is going to contain parts of me because that's all I know,” the songwriter said.

Throughout August The Roseline is playing shows in the United Kingdom , which Haliburton said is more comfortable than playing for a hometown crowd.

“I like the anonymity of, you know, these people don't really know a thing about me. I can present myself kind of however I want to,” he said.

