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Lawrence band The Roseline hopes their new album will make people feel less alone

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published August 9, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
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The Lawrence, Kansas band The Roseline released their ninth full-length album "86 Gumption."
Anders Johansson
/
Colin Haliburton
Lawrence, Kansas, band The Roseline released their ninth full-length album "86 Gumption."

The ninth studio album of the Lawrence, Kansas, band The Roseline, was a piecemeal project a year in the making. The band’s founder, Colin Haliburton, hopes people will relate to the lyrics that touch on personal experiences.

KC Soundcheck is KCUR's spotlight for Kansas City musicians on the rise, as heard on Up To Date. Who should we interview next? Send us a text at 816-601-4777.

86 Gumption,” is the ninth full-length album released by the Lawrence, Kansas-based band The Roseline.

Colin Haliburton, the band’s founder and principal songwriter, said much of the 10-track album was made in the homes of band members.

“It kind of became comical because we were just running this one external hard drive like all over town to each other's houses, and we pieced it together,” Haliburton said.

Some of the lyrics on the new record explore grief, sobriety and the tension between being young and free and having a family.

The Roseline's Americana-style album is a mix of hyper-personal feelings and fiction.

Haliburton said art is best when it makes you feel less alone. He hopes people relate to the music.

“Even the fictional stuff is going to contain parts of me because that's all I know,” the songwriter said.

Throughout August The Roseline is playing shows in the United Kingdom, which Haliburton said is more comfortable than playing for a hometown crowd.

“I like the anonymity of, you know, these people don't really know a thing about me. I can present myself kind of however I want to,” he said.

  • Colin Haliburton, founder and principal song writer, The Roseline
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Up To Date PodcastKC SoundcheckMusiclive musicLawrenceSinger Songwriters
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
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Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org.
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