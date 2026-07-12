The Whiffs ring in 10 years of rock ‘n’ roll in Kansas City

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The Whiffs have been called “power pop” through the years. While they don’t deny the label, they like to think they’re a bit of everything under the umbrella of rock.

Three years since the release of their last album, “Scratch ‘N’ Sniff,” they are set to release another one this fall called “Bouquet.”

Zach Campbell plays bass and sings for the band. He said “Bouquet” is his favorite album yet because of its variety.

“There are some songs (where) we sound like the Rolling Stones. There are some songs (where) we're a little more new wave-sounding. It goes places. There are some Velvet Underground tones to it,” Campbell told KCUR’s Up To Date.

“It’s not your traditional power pop record.”

Rory Cameron, who sings and plays guitar, usually a 12-string, said whoever writes the song usually also writes the lyrics, but he and Campbell work together quite a lot.

“With Zach's songs, I'll find this secret chord. It's like, ‘No, your melody needs this little chord underneath it.’ And with my songs, he's good at finding a way to put a twist either rhythmically or melodically somewhere that would have been not obvious to me,” Cameron said.

“It's like I try to make your songs a little weirder and you like to try to make my songs a little more simple,” Campbell said.

The band played its first show on July 4, 2016, and celebrated 10 years together last weekend at Hillsiders.