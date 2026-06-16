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Up To Date

How Brookside Soccer became a Kansas City youth sports institution

By Brian Ellison,
Suzanne HoganZach Wilson
Published June 16, 2026 at 3:54 PM CDT
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A man wearing a blue suit coat sits at a table with his arms folded on it. He is smiling and looking at the camera.
Carlos Moreno
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KCUR 89.3
Bill Finn, 88, appeared on KCUR's Up To Date on June 16, 2026. He was one of three co-founders of the Brookside Soccer Club in 1977.

Youth soccer programs seem almost ubiquitous in modern America. But not that long ago, there weren’t many options for young athletes who wanted to play the sport. Bill Finn, who co-founded Brookside Soccer Club with two other local dads in 1977, joined KCUR’s Up To Date on Tuesday to talk about how it all got started.

Sporting Brookside operates a huge youth soccer program here in Kansas City, involving more than 6,000 kids a year. It all started nearly 50 years ago in the shadow of an American soccer culture that was very different from what it is today.

There was a time when the Brookside Soccer Club — as it was known at its inception in 1977 — was the brainchild of three dads who wanted something for their kids to do.

Bill Finn, who now lives in El Paso, Texas, started the organization with his friends Frank Rieger and John Kickbush.

“We knew nothing about soccer,” Finn said of the time when the program was founded. “That summer, there was an ad in The Kansas City Star saying I could go to a class and become a soccer referee. We needed somebody who knew the rules, so I went and refereed in the fall.”

Then, the Brookside Soccer Club began fielding its own teams.

“In that spring we had two teams: Frank Rieger coached the kindergarten, first and second grade, and I coached the third and fourth grade,” he said. “It was just like maybe five or 10 families.”

After that, many local parents expressed interest in their kids joining the league, so Finn, Rieger and Kickbush decided to open it to more families.

“We went from two teams to eight teams to 28 teams to 50 teams in two years. It was a total explosion,” Finn said. “These people were head coaches who had never been on a soccer field. I mean, it was crazy. But, it wasn’t that we marketed, it was just a need that existed in the neighborhood, and we just filled the void and it exploded.”

Now, all of these years later, Sporting Brookside says half a million kids have played soccer through the organization.

Finn is back in Kansas City this week because he has tickets to see Argentina play Algeria in the World Cup. It's a fitting full-circle moment that demonstrates Kansas City’s rise as a true soccer town.

  • Bill Finn, co-founder of Brookside Soccer Club
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Up To Date PodcastYouth SportssoccerBrooksidesports
Brian Ellison
As a host and senior news analyst at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on socials @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
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Suzanne Hogan
As managing podcast producer for KCUR Studios and a host of A People’s History of Kansas City, I want to feed your curious mind, offer historical context so you understand why things are the way they are, and introduce you to the people working to make a difference behind the scenes. Reach me at hogansm@kcur.org.
See stories by Suzanne Hogan
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
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