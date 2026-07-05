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Up To Date

New album by Kansas City folk musician Warren Burns swaps ‘vicious’ rock for introspection

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published July 5, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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Danny Fischer performs as Warren Burns. His new album "Burn Again" released in April.
Warren Burns
Danny Fischer performs as Warren Burns. His new album "Burn Again" released in April.

On “Burn Again,” his second solo record as Warren Burns, Kansas City folk artist Danny Fischer works through difficult life experiences and comes out better on the other side.

KC Soundcheck is KCUR's spotlight for Kansas City musicians on the rise, as heard on Up To Date. Who should we interview next? Send us a text at 816-601-4777.

As a musician, Danny Fischer works in two speeds.

“I like to sing songs that are slow and pretty,” Fischer told KCUR’s Up To Date. ‘But I also like to play vicious rock and roll.”

The latter he channels as a part of the long-standing Kansas City rock band Nature Boys (KCUR’s Suzanne Hogan, Fischer’s partner, is another band member).

But he started focusing more on his slower, folksy “couch songs” six years ago. Fischer released his first album as Warren Burns, a name he picked up hitchhiking, in 2022.

Despite playing for years in rock bands, performing as Warren Burns “was kind of terrifying to me,” Fischer said. “You’re just all alone up there, and completely exposed.”

In April, Warren Burns released a second record, “Burn Again.” The songs are personal, and have served as an outlet to process life events and emotions.

He works through grief on tracks like “Dearly Departed,” and reflects on finding joy and happiness in “Denim and Diamonds.”

“It makes me feel good to process it in this way, and kind of celebrate it, and be like, this is life, this is how it is,” Fischer said.

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Up To Date PodcastKC SoundcheckMusicLocal musicMusiclive music
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
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Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
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