New album by Kansas City folk musician Warren Burns swaps ‘vicious’ rock for introspection

KC Soundcheck is KCUR's spotlight for Kansas City musicians on the rise, as heard on Up To Date. Who should we interview next? Send us a text at 816-601-4777.

As a musician, Danny Fischer works in two speeds.

“I like to sing songs that are slow and pretty,” Fischer told KCUR’s Up To Date. ‘But I also like to play vicious rock and roll.”

The latter he channels as a part of the long-standing Kansas City rock band Nature Boys (KCUR’s Suzanne Hogan, Fischer’s partner, is another band member).

But he started focusing more on his slower, folksy “couch songs” six years ago. Fischer released his first album as Warren Burns, a name he picked up hitchhiking, in 2022.

Despite playing for years in rock bands, performing as Warren Burns “was kind of terrifying to me,” Fischer said. “You’re just all alone up there, and completely exposed.”

In April, Warren Burns released a second record, “Burn Again.” The songs are personal, and have served as an outlet to process life events and emotions.

He works through grief on tracks like “Dearly Departed,” and reflects on finding joy and happiness in “Denim and Diamonds.”

“It makes me feel good to process it in this way, and kind of celebrate it, and be like, this is life, this is how it is,” Fischer said.