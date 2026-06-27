Kansas City musician Jamogi celebrates 2000s pop and R&B on new album ‘J’Day’

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Jamogi Bridges has always been musical. He played the baritone horn in his school’s marching band growing up. When he moved to Kansas City at age 15, he sang in choirs and then studied music education in college.

But the classroom didn’t feel like the right way to release his creative energy — so he took a risk and started making his own music.

After three years of production, Bridges’ first full-length album, “J’Day,” released June 12 . The tracks are peppered with dynamic soundscapes and lush vocal harmonies, inspired by early 2000s pop and R&B.

The opening track, “Go Big or Go Home,” uses horns to transport listeners to an HBCU Homecoming block party, while songs like “Back N’ Forth” evoke Beyonce.

But Bridges’ musical influences are much broader than can even be heard on “J’Day.” His other upcoming projects will experiment with rock sounds, and he has previously released acoustic tracks.

“I just feel as though I’m growing and I’m pushing myself,” Bridges said. “I’m grateful to be in a position and to be alive in a time where I have access to so many different types of music.”

Jamogi & The Jammers will play July 10 at The Ship.