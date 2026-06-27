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Kansas City musician Jamogi celebrates 2000s pop and R&B on new album ‘J’Day’

By Halle Jackson
Published June 27, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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Jamogi Bridges' album J'Day released earlier this month.
Jamogi Bridges
Jamogi Bridges' album J'Day released earlier this month.

Released this month, “J’Day” is Kansas City-based musician Jamogi Bridges’s first full-length album. Inspired by early-2000s pop and R&B, Bridges says he wants his songs to bring joy to listeners.

KC Soundcheck is KCUR's spotlight for Kansas City musicians on the rise, as heard on Up To Date. Who should we interview next? Send us a text at 816-601-4777.

Jamogi Bridges has always been musical. He played the baritone horn in his school’s marching band growing up. When he moved to Kansas City at age 15, he sang in choirs and then studied music education in college.

But the classroom didn’t feel like the right way to release his creative energy — so he took a risk and started making his own music.

After three years of production, Bridges’ first full-length album, “J’Day,” released June 12. The tracks are peppered with dynamic soundscapes and lush vocal harmonies, inspired by early 2000s pop and R&B.

The opening track, “Go Big or Go Home,” uses horns to transport listeners to an HBCU Homecoming block party, while songs like “Back N’ Forth” evoke Beyonce.

But Bridges’ musical influences are much broader than can even be heard on “J’Day.” His other upcoming projects will experiment with rock sounds, and he has previously released acoustic tracks.

“I just feel as though I’m growing and I’m pushing myself,” Bridges said. “I’m grateful to be in a position and to be alive in a time where I have access to so many different types of music.”

Jamogi & The Jammers will play July 10 at The Ship.

  • Jamogi Bridges, musician
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Up To Date PodcastKC SoundcheckMusiclive musicLocal musicKC Bands
Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
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