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Up To Date

To organizers, hosting the World Cup set the Kansas City region up ‘to go do big things’

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published July 27, 2026 at 4:00 PM CDT
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Two women sit behind microphones inside a radio studio. The woman at left is talking and gesturing with both hands.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
CEO of KC2026 Pam Kramer, left, talks about Kansas City's World Cup preparations while Julie Lorenz, senior advisor of transportation, listens during the July 25 episode of KCUR's Up To Date.

Kansas City hosted six matches over the course of the tournament, which was largely considered a success. Pam Kramer, CEO of KC2026, says Kansas City grew its reputation during the tournament.

Pam Kramer feels like she’s been “living history.” As CEO of KC2026, Kansas City’s World Cup planning committee, she’s spent the past three years racing the clock to plan one of the biggest events in the city’s history.

Earlier this month, Kansas City concluded its hosting duties. But although the tournament is over, Kramer and her team’s work isn’t quite done yet. Organizers are now taking a critical eye to their work — marking successes and analyzing what could have been better, a blueprint of sorts for hosting future major events.

Those events could come sooner than later. Kansas City has submitted bids to host the 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cup, and the Men’s Rugby World Cup the same year. It’s not yet known whether Kansas City will host either tournament, but Kramer said FIFA is “bullish on Kansas City right now.”

“From our standpoint, we've really set up the region to go do big things, whether that's (the) Women's World Cup or something else, and to do it with confidence,” Kramer told KCUR’s Up To Date. “I think there will be a lot of legacy blueprint that we can hand off so that the investment is smaller next time.”

  • Pam Kramer, KC2026 CEO
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Up To Date PodcastWorld CupWorld Cup KCKansas CitytransportationPublic Safety
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
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