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Up To Date

Medicaid changes are coming. Kansas City health organizations fear patients aren’t prepared

By Brian Ellison,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published August 7, 2026 at 5:33 PM CDT
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A Kansas City Fire Department EMS vehicle on the street in front of University Health hospital in Kansas City.
Suzanne King
/
The Beacon
University Health in Kansas City gets more than half of its patient revenue from Medicaid.

Some patients will soon have to meet new criteria to be eligible for Medicaid under the president’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act. Some experts fear the new requirements could result in millions of people losing coverage and higher costs for healthcare providers.

Last year, Congress passed one of the most significant cuts to Medicaid since its creation 60 years ago. It was part of President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

People who qualify for low-income healthcare subsidies under Medicaid expansion will need to meet new criteria for eligibility, including work requirements and a more frequent redetermination process.

Beginning in January 2027, adults seeking benefits must work or volunteer 80 hours per month, be enrolled part-time in an education program or have a medical condition preventing them from working. They must go through a process every six months to confirm they are still eligible, up from the previously required once-annual check-in.

“A lot of people don’t know it’s coming,” said Bob Theis, the CEO of Samuel U. Rodgers Health Center.

Theis said many of the Medicaid recipients served by the health center face housing instability, making it difficult to notify them of upcoming changes.

Of the more than 300,000 people who lost Medicaid coverage in Missouri from January 2025 through February 2026, 92% dropped due to a paperwork error.

Experts estimate millions of people could lose coverage.

Charlie Shields, the president and CEO of University Health, said if people lose benefits, they’ll avoid getting care for chronic health issues.

“But when they come back into the system, they come back in a much more acute state, and frankly, a more expensive state to us,” Shields said.

Medicaid accounts for millions of dollars of revenue at safety net hospitals and clinics, which serve people regardless of ability to pay. Shields anticipates University Health will see an increase in uncompensated care.

Both healthcare organizations are ready to help people through the changes and paperwork process.

“We have 22 people that this is all they're going to be doing, and we'll do a lot of outreach, trying to make sure everybody knows what's coming,” Shields said.

  • Bob Theis, CEO of Samuel U. Rodgers Health Center
  • Charlie Shields, president and CEO of University Health
Tags
Up To Date PodcastMedicaidUniversity HealthSamuel Rodgers Health CenterDonald Trumphealthcare
Brian Ellison
As a host and senior news analyst at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on socials @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
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Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
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