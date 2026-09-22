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Up To Date

Who is looking at Kansas City Flock camera data?

By Steve Kraske,
Collin Cornelison
Published September 22, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
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Outdoor, close-up photo of a small black camera attached to a small solar panel.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
A Flock-branded license plate reader overlooks traffic traveling east in Lee's Summit on NE Chipman Road just past NE Douglas on Sept. 16, 2026.

A recent KCUR analysis reveals that data gathered by Kansas City-area Flock cameras has been searched hundreds of thousands of times by out-of-state police departments. Across the city, residents are concerned by how that data is being used.

Flock cameras and other automated license plate readers have become an increasingly common sight in Kansas City.

According to a Department of Justice study, these cameras are able to record up to 2000 license plates per minute. The data then becomes available to law enforcement agencies across the country..

“What makes Flock different is contractually these departments that use Flock can just join in this huge Flock network, so that it makes it very easy for departments anywhere in the country to search that data anywhere,” said KCUR reporter, Sam Zeff.

In just one 30-day period this year — between April 24 and June 24 — the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department database was queried almost 1.1 million times.

The most frequent searches were by officers from the Houston Police Department. Next, was the Dallas police with the California Highway Patrol third.

Local police departments maintain that automated license plate readers are a useful crime prevention tool. But increasingly, residents in communities across Kansas City are calling for more protection of their personal information..

Following public pushback, several metro area cities, including Parkville and Weston, have cancelled their contracts with Flock.

Meanwhile, the Lee’s Summit Police Department is drafting a Memorandum of Understanding, which would require outside police departments to agree to certain levels of data protection in order to access Flock data.

And Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe issued an executive order last week that limits how long Flock data can be stored..

  • Sam Zeff, KCUR Reporter
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Up To Date PodcastKansas CityLee's Summitpoliceprivacy
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Collin Cornelison

Collin Cornelison is the 2026-2027 Up to Date intern. They graduated from the University of Missouri Kansas City in August where they wrote for the school’s newspaper, Roo News. They also interned for Northeast News. Collin is originally from Kansas City, but grew up in Lee’s Summit.
You can reach them at ccornelison@kcur.org
See stories by Collin Cornelison
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