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Broadway hit ‘John Proctor is the Villain’ comes to Kansas City at the KC Rep

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published October 7, 2026 at 4:00 PM CDT
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The KC Rep's production of "John Proctor is the Villain" runs through Oct. 25.
Don Ipock
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KC Rep
The KC Rep's production of "John Proctor is the Villain" runs through Oct. 25.

The play, which starred Sadie Sink of “Stranger Things” during its Broadway run, centers on a group of high schoolers as they navigate notions of gender and power during the #MeToo movement. As they study Arthur Miller’s “The Crucible” in English class, the students consider how the play resonates in their own lives. The KC Rep’s production runs through Oct. 25.

The KC Rep is among the first group of regional theaters to produce one of 2025’s biggest Broadway plays.

“John Proctor is the Villain,” which was among Tony Award nominees for “Best Play” in 2025, follows a group of high schoolers as they navigate gender and power dynamics during the height of the #MeToo movement. As the students study Arthur Miller’s play “The Crucible” in English class, they explore the ways it resonates in their own lives.

The play was written and takes place during the late 2010s, but the story feels just as timely today, says Laura Alcalá Baker, who directs the KC Rep’s production.

“When you’re looking at plays, they take on the context of when they were written, when they take place and when they’re being produced,” she told KCUR’s Up To Date. “You can draw a direct line from what we saw with the #MeToo movement to the whiplash that is the manosphere and what we’re seeing inside of the news each and every day.”

And despite the serious subject matter, the play conveys its message through comedic and “unexpected” dialogue, Alcalá Baker says.

“I know that if I could get an audience to laugh, then we can disarm them and offer them to listen to what they're hearing on that stage,” she said.

“John Proctor is the Villain” runs through Oct. 25 at the KC Rep.

  • Laura Alcalá Baker, director of “John Proctor is the Villain”
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Up To Date PodcastplaytheaterKansas City Repertory Theatreperforming artsArtsexual assaultsexual harassment
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
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Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
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