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Up To Date

UMKC men’s soccer team, ranked among top in country, is Kansas City’s ‘best kept secret’

By Steve Kraske,
Seth Jahraus
Published October 14, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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Coach Ryan Pore stands clapping his hands on the sideline beside associate head coach Rafael Martinez who is also clapping. They are wearing UMKC Roos Men's soccer coaching uniforms and are standing in front of the home stands.
Josh Walker
/
UMKC Athletics
The UMKC's men's soccer team with Coach Ryan Pore in 2024 when they made it to the Sweet Sixteen of the College Cup tournament.

One of the best sports teams in the country is flying under the radar in Kansas City. The Roos men’s soccer team at the University of Missouri-Kansas City has achieved its best national ranking in program history, and the season is far from over.

The University of Missouri-Kansas City men’s soccer team is having one of the best seasons in the program’s 39-year history. With an 8-2-2 record after a loss this past Sunday, the Roos are now ranked 11th in the nation according to the most recent United Soccer Coaches poll (a system similar to the Associated Press rankings in college football).

Both 2024 and 2025 were outstanding years for the program, when the team qualified for back-to-back NCAA Division I men's soccer tournaments. The Roos came into this year ranked 25th, according to preseason polls.

But just last week, they reached the No. 4 spot, their highest ranking ever.

“ I think internally we knew this could be a special season for us,” Pore told KCUR’s Up to Date.

Despite their success, Pore described the Roos as the “best kept secret” in Kansas City. However, that’s starting to change.

“Word has gotten trickled out,” Pore said. “We've had attendance records almost all season in terms of, you know, 600, 700 people at games, and that's been great to see. I think the guys deserve it.”

Before their 3-0 defeat by North Carolina State, the Roos had gone nine games without a loss. That streak included a tie against Southern Methodist University, which is now ranked No. 1.

Sunday was also the first game all season where the Roos failed to generate a goal.

“The way they celebrated after beating us was like they won the national championship,” Pore said. “I think that's new to us, which is good and bad.”

The Roos have a stretch of games coming up against fellow Summit League teams. These conference games are especially important, as the Summit League champions receive an automatic bid for the NCAA tournament.

Their next game is an away game at the University of Delaware on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. Pore believes Delaware is the second-best team in the conference.

“If we get a win there, then they're kind of out of the running for the top two seeds. So, we’re excited for that game,” Pore said.

Local fans can see the next UMKC men’s soccer home game at Durwood Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 25 at 12 p.m., where they’ll face off against the University of Massachusetts, another Summit League opponent. This will be the final regular season game at home before the Roos begin their potential postseason run.

  • Ryan Pore, head coach, University of Missouri-Kansas City men’s soccer team
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Up To Date UMKCUMKC athleticssoccerNCAAlocalcollege sports
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Seth Jahraus
Seth Jahraus is the 2026 summer-fall intern for KCUR Studios. Email him at seth.jahraus@kcur.org.
See stories by Seth Jahraus
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