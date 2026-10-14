UMKC men’s soccer team, ranked among top in country, is Kansas City’s ‘best kept secret’

The University of Missouri-Kansas City men’s soccer team is having one of the best seasons in the program’s 39-year history. With an 8-2-2 record after a loss this past Sunday, the Roos are now ranked 11th in the nation according to the most recent United Soccer Coaches poll (a system similar to the Associated Press rankings in college football).

Both 2024 and 2025 were outstanding years for the program, when the team qualified for back-to-back NCAA Division I men's soccer tournaments. The Roos came into this year ranked 25th, according to preseason polls.

But just last week, they reached the No. 4 spot, their highest ranking ever.

“ I think internally we knew this could be a special season for us,” Pore told KCUR’s Up to Date.

Despite their success, Pore described the Roos as the “best kept secret” in Kansas City. However, that’s starting to change.

“Word has gotten trickled out,” Pore said. “We've had attendance records almost all season in terms of, you know, 600, 700 people at games, and that's been great to see. I think the guys deserve it.”

Before their 3-0 defeat by North Carolina State , the Roos had gone nine games without a loss. That streak included a tie against Southern Methodist University, which is now ranked No. 1.

Sunday was also the first game all season where the Roos failed to generate a goal.

“The way they celebrated after beating us was like they won the national championship,” Pore said. “I think that's new to us, which is good and bad.”

The Roos have a stretch of games coming up against fellow Summit League teams. These conference games are especially important, as the Summit League champions receive an automatic bid for the NCAA tournament.

Their next game is an away game at the University of Delaware on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. Pore believes Delaware is the second-best team in the conference.

“If we get a win there, then they're kind of out of the running for the top two seeds. So, we’re excited for that game,” Pore said.

Local fans can see the next UMKC men’s soccer home game at Durwood Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 25 at 12 p.m. , where they’ll face off against the University of Massachusetts, another Summit League opponent. This will be the final regular season game at home before the Roos begin their potential postseason run.

