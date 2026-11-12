© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

This Missouri lawyer helped stop redistricting and give voters more power at the ballot box

By Halle Jackson,
Steve Kraske
Published November 12, 2026 at 4:00 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Attorney Chuck Hatfield answers questions from members of the media outside the Cole County Courthouse in Jefferson City on Aug. 6, 2021.
Tessa Weinberg
/
Missouri Independent
Attorney Chuck Hatfield answers questions from members of the media outside the Cole County Courthouse in Jefferson City on Aug. 6, 2021.

As the attorney for the Amendment 6 campaign and People Not Politicians, the group that successfully challenged the Missouri legislature’s 2025 redistricting plan, Chuck Hatfield has been at the center of some of the state’s biggest political news this election.

Missourians this month protected abortion rights, shot down an attempt to redraw the state’s congressional lines, and voted to make it harder for lawmakers to overturn citizen-led ballot measures.

Those votes came after an extended legal battle over whether two of those measures — Proposition A and Amendment 6 — should be on the ballot at all.

As the attorney for the citizen groups behind both measures, Jefferson City-based attorney Chuck Hatfield has been at the center of the state’s political drama this year.

Hatfield said that litigating fast-moving election law issues requires working in a “different mindset.”

“You don't have 30 days to wait, which is kind of a lawyer's standard unit of measurement,” Hatfield told KCUR’s Up To Date. “Sometimes you had hours – and you just got to shift your mindset and move on. You don't have time to write a 70 page long detailed analysis of the law. You have to explain the practicalities of the situation to the courts and move as quickly as you can.”

And while courts tend to consider cases slowly, judges generally understand that lawsuits over impending elections have to move quickly.

While Missouri voters had their say in November, the election might not have closed the door on some of these issues.

Some Missouri Republicans have indicated that they’d look for new ways to restrict abortion access and change the initiative petition process. And although it may not be a priority, GOP lawmakers haven’t ruled out the potential of redistricting again before the 2028 election.

Hatfield told Up To Date he expects to be back in court to defend the Amendment 6 and Proposition A.

“I like to say that anybody with $300 and a bad attitude can file a lawsuit,” Hatfield told KCUR’s Up To Date. “So it wouldn't surprise me to see additional lawsuits about either one of these measures.”

  • Chuck Hatfield, Jefferson City-based attorney
Tags
Up To Date PodcastMissouriMissouri legislatureMissouri constitutionMissouri GOPMissouri elections 2026Missouri abortion amendmentredistrictingProposition A
Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
We're in this together, Kansas City
KCUR is here for Kansas City, because Kansas City is here for KCUR.

Your support makes KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling that connects our community. You can make sure the future of local journalism is strong.
Defend KCUR