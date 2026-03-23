Kansas City election guide: What Jackson County and Platte County voters need to know

Missouri voters will head to the polls on April 7, 2026, for municipal elections that will decide new leaders and important issues in their communities.

Kansas City will decide whether to renew its earnings tax, which accounts for nearly half of the city’s budget.

Voters across Jackson County will select new mayors and city council members. Independence’s race for a new mayor and two at-large city council members has been complicated by the current city council’s vote to approve tax breaks for a controversial data center.

In Platte County, voters will decide whether to cap annual property tax increases at 5% for all homeowners.

Districts across Jackson County are electing new school board members and taking bond issues to voters. The Hickman Mills School District, which has had trouble with its board in recent years, has several seats in play.

Below, find information on how to vote, and then check out election primers from KCUR and our partners for the items on your ballot.

How can I see what's on my ballot and find my polling place?

Go to the Missouri Secretary of State's website where you'll verify your voter registration. You'll be able to find your individual ballot and polling place.

Polling hours on April 7

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday April 7, 2026.

2026 Jackson County local election primers

Independence mayor and city council

Independence residents will choose who they want as their mayor and in two at-large city council seats.

Bridget McCandless and Kevin King are running for mayor. Candidates for the two seats on Independence City Council are incumbent Jared Fears and challengers Cody Atkinson, Jackie Dorman and Lucy Young.The top two candidates in vote tallies will each win an at-large seat.

Recent debates over tax incentives for a massive data center could factor into the election. Read more about the race and each candidate from KCUR’s Savannah Hawley-Bates.

Blue Springs, Grain Valley, Grandview, Greenwood, Lake Lotawana, Lake Tapawingo, Lee’s Summit, Levasy, Lone Jack, Oak Grove, Raytown, River Bend, Sugar Creek, Sibley and Unity Village also have municipal elections this spring .

Platte County homestead property tax credit

Platte County will vote on a tax relief program called the homestead property tax credit that addresses annual property tax increases on primary residences.

If approved, the program would limit annual property tax increases on eligible homeowners’ primary residences to no more than 5% annually. The program would apply to any homeowner in the county regardless of age.

Kansas City earnings tax

Kansas City, Missouri, is asking voters to keep collecting a 63-year-old earnings tax on wages, salaries and profits. The 1% earnings tax provides nearly half of Kansas City’s overall budget. Voters will decide April 7 whether to extend it for another five years — but if they reject the measure, a Missouri law says that the tax can’t be reinstated.

Read more from The Beacon’s Josh Merchant .

2026 school elections primers

Hickman Mills School District

Voters in the Hickman Mills School District will decide on April 7 whether to approve a $20 million bond issue to pay off facility debt and address building maintenance as the district grapples with how to make up a budget shortfall.

The district also has three spots on the school board up for election. Check out this Hickman Mills School Board primer from The Beacon .

Independence School District

Lee’s Summit School District

Center School District

North Kansas City School District

Park Hill School District

Blue Springs School District