Missouri courts keep rewriting 'unfair' ballot language as fights over direct democracy intensify

As Missouri secretary of state, Denny Hoskins is often responsible for reducing complicated ballot measures to a few sentences voters can understand.

In his first year and a half in office, judges have repeatedly found those sentences unfair, insufficient or misleading.

Courts have rejected or rewritten Hoskins’ descriptions five times on measures involving abortion, redistricting, public education, private-school funding and the initiative-petition process itself.

But the pattern extends beyond the secretary of state’s office.

During that time, judges have also rewritten ballot summaries drafted by Republican lawmakers three times for proposed constitutional amendments dealing with abortion, changing how citizen initiatives pass and phasing out the income tax.

Taken together — and arriving at a pace with little precedent in recent Missouri history — they have turned a technical piece of election administration into one of Missouri’s most consequential political battlegrounds.

They’ve also made Missouri one of the clearest examples of a national fight over direct democracy.

“We’ve seen a huge increase in attempts by state legislatures and state officials to make it harder for their citizens to use their initiative and referendum rights,” said Derek Clinger, senior counsel for the State Democracy Research Initiative at the University of Wisconsin Law School.

“Missouri,” he added, “has probably been the hottest spot in the last couple of years for these types of conflict.”

The fights are not new. Ballot language has long drawn lawsuits. But experts say the conflicts have become more frequent and more intense as voters in Republican-led states have used citizen-led measures to approve policies lawmakers opposed or refused to enact.

In response, lawmakers and state officials have pushed higher passage thresholds, tighter signature rules, post-election rollbacks and more aggressive fights over the official language voters see.

In Missouri, that fight has repeatedly centered on the few official sentences voters see when they head to the polls.

David Niven, a University of Cincinnati political scientist who studies campaigns and political communication, called ballot language “the new and most fierce frontier of electoral manipulation.”

“This is the new gerrymandering,” Niven said, describing ballot language as a strategy to “obfuscate” or “completely deceive the voter.”

Hoskins rejected the idea that the repeated rewrites show his office has failed to write fair summaries. He said disputes over ballot language begin with “semantics” and how people interpret the meaning of words and phrases.

“When unelected judges change ballot language drafted by elected officials to fit the lens through which those judges personally see things, they are effectively legislating from the bench,” Hoskins said in a statement to The Independent. “Not only is that an encroachment well beyond their purview, it is an abandonment of the oath they took to be fair and impartial.”

Hoskins said the trend is “gravely concerning.”

Attorney General Catherine Hanaway, whose office defends ballot summaries in court, said the Western District Court of Appeals has shown too little deference to ballot language written by elected officials. Challenges to state laws begin in Cole County, whose appeals go to the Western District.

“Over the past year, the Western District has predictably approved edits to every ballot title it has considered,” Hanaway said, arguing that courts have rewritten summaries “despite longstanding requirements for deference to the people’s elected representatives and the elected secretary of state.”

Hanaway said lawmakers and the secretary of state have a right to emphasize what they view as most important in ballot summaries because “that’s what the people of Missouri elected their representatives to do.”

When the court rewrites the ballot

Annelise Hanshaw / Missouri Independent Gov. Mike Kehoe speaks to reporters after signing three bills in his office April 23, 2026.

The most recent example surrounds a proposed constitutional amendment overhauling Missouri’s tax code.

The summary for the measure, called Amendment 5 and written by the legislature, told voters it would phase out the income tax based on revenue growth, reduce personal property and other local taxes when local revenue increases, modify sales and use taxes to eliminate the income tax and reduce local taxes, and protect funding for public schools and other purposes.

An appeals court determined earlier this month that was not enough.

The summary, the court ruled, failed to sufficiently inform voters that the amendment would expand the General Assembly’s power to impose sales and use taxes while suspending or eliminating existing constitutional limits on taxation.

Voters will now be told the amendment would require lawmakers to phase out the state income tax based on revenue growth, “authorize the expansion of sales and use taxes,” “curtail constitutional limits on taxing goods and services” and require local tax-rate cuts without reducing school funding if local sales tax revenue increases.

Gov. Mike Kehoe, who has made Amendment 5 his administration’s top priority, framed the ruling as judicial interference.

“It is unfortunate that three unelected judges decided to mislead Missouri voters by rewriting the legislatively approved ballot language for Amendment 5,” Kehoe said in an emailed statement.

Courts have repeatedly described the problem differently: not as judges seizing authority from elected officials, but as the judicial branch enforcing the legal requirement that official summaries accurately describe what a measure would actually do.

Sean Nicholson, a longtime liberal organizer in Missouri who has been involved in numerous initiative-petition campaigns across the country, put it more bluntly.

“Courts strike down ballot summaries when they’re filled with lies or skewed language that breaks the law,” he said.

In the redistricting referendum case, Hoskins wrote language asking voters whether they wanted to repeal “Missouri’s existing gerrymandered congressional plan that protects incumbent politicians” and replace it with new boundaries that “keep more cities and counties intact, are more compact, and better reflects statewide voting patterns.”

The referendum was aimed at blocking a new Republican-backed congressional map drawn during a special session last year to help the GOP win seven of Missouri’s eight congressional seats.

Hoskins’ own attorneys conceded in court that describing the existing map as “gerrymandered” and protecting incumbents was argumentative and likely to prejudice voters. The courts agreed and rewrote the summary.

In the abortion case, Republican lawmakers placed a proposed constitutional amendment on the ballot that would repeal the abortion-rights amendment voters passed in 2024 and replace it with a near-total ban.

But the original summary written by lawmakers did not tell voters the measure would repeal the 2024 abortion-rights amendment.

Cole County Circuit Judge Daniel Green, a Republican, ruled the legislature’s summary was unfair and insufficient and ordered it rewritten. After Hoskins submitted revised language, Green again said it failed to adequately state that the proposal would repeal the existing constitutional protection for abortion rights.

The Western District Court of Appeals later imposed its own language, requiring voters to be told the measure would “repeal the 2024 voter-approved amendment providing reproductive healthcare rights, including abortion through fetal viability.”

For Amendment 4, a Republican-backed proposal to make citizen-led constitutional amendments harder to pass, lawmakers’ original language emphasized provisions dealing with foreign campaign spending, petition fraud and public hearings.

Green, again, ordered those provisions removed from the ballot summary, writing that they largely restated current law and did not reveal what the measure would actually do.

For an initiative aimed at barring public money from flowing to private schools, the appeals court found Hoskins’ summary misleading because it told voters the measure would eliminate programs providing direct aid to students with special education needs. The petition itself included an exception for disability-related services.

Cole County Judge Christopher Limbaugh, a Republican, likewise ordered revisions to Hoskins’ summary of a proposed amendment declaring public education a fundamental right, finding it unfair and insufficient.

And in a proposed amendment aimed at protecting the initiative process itself, courts rejected Hoskins’ wording saying the measure would increase influence over Missouri law by people who are not required to be Missouri citizens or elected officials. The courts found that phrase argumentative and likely to prejudice voters.

From rare to routine

Jason Rosenbaum / St. Louis Public Radio Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft speaks to attendees at Missouri Republican Party Lincoln Days in Springfield in 2023.

The conflict did not begin with Hoskins. But it has accelerated on his watch.

Hoskins’ predecessor, Republican Jay Ashcroft, also had ballot summaries rewritten by judges. But during his eight years in office, he also scored several wins, such as when a teachers union-backed campaign sued in 2021 over the summary of an initiative barring public money from private schools. A Cole County judge upheld the challenged language as “fair and sufficient.”

Under Hoskins, courts have rejected or rewritten every first version of a ballot summary from his office that reached a ruling after being challenged.

Niven, the University of Cincinnati professor, said the cases point to a larger shift in state politics, as heavily gerrymandered or one-party legislatures drift farther from the views of the median voter.

“When the government gets farther away from what the average voter thinks, they can’t afford straightforward ballot questions, because they’ll lose them,” Niven said.

Most voters, he said, are not reading the full text of a constitutional amendment or studying competing policy briefs before they vote.

“For the average voter,” Niven said, “the question is largely what they see on the ballot.”

Clinger, from the State Democracy Research Initiative, was more cautious about how much ballot language alone can sway voters, saying political science research suggests voters are influenced by a combination of official language, campaign advertising, media coverage and partisan cues.

But he said ballot language still matters because it is often the final official description a voter sees. And litigation itself can shape a campaign.

Court fights cost money and eat time. Even if a court eventually corrects misleading or insufficient language, campaigns may have already lost months. From a hardball politics perspective, Clinger said, state officials may feel they have little to lose by pushing aggressive language.

“They oppose this,” he said. “A state court reverses, then that’s kind of the end of it, and there often really isn’t any other sort of punishment when they defy the legal standards.”

And courts don’t always reverse.

In Ohio, voters last year considered a redistricting amendment aimed at curbing gerrymandering, but the official language told them it would “require gerrymandering.” The Ohio Supreme Court largely upheld that language, and the measure failed.

Florida, Arkansas, South Dakota, Arizona and other states have seen escalating fights over initiative rules, signature requirements, ballot language or legislative efforts to make citizen-led measures harder to pass.

In Missouri, the initiative process has become the state’s most visible counterweight to Republican control of the Capitol.

Voters used it to expand Medicaid in 2020 and legalize recreational marijuana in 2022. In 2024, voters raised the minimum wage, required paid sick leave, legalized sports betting and enshrined abortion rights in the constitution.

Republican lawmakers have repeatedly tried to make citizen-led constitutional amendments harder to pass, arguing out-of-state money that has poured into campaigns has allowed liberal interest groups to hijack the process. Supporters of the current system argue it is one of the few remaining tools voters have when the legislature refuses to act.

Direct democracy exists, Clinger said, for moments when elected officials are not doing what voters want. That makes conflict between voters and state officials inherent to the process. In states dominated by one party, he said, initiative petitions may be “the one thing people have to maybe push back against the one-party control.”

Niven argues that modern politics is increasingly about winning elections before they happen — and about who gets the final say.

“The legislature thinks they are ultimately in charge,” Niven said, “not the people.”

This story was originally published by the Missouri Independent.