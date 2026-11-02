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Kansas City, Kansas, will have DJs at the polls on Election Day to get people 'excited to vote'

KCUR | By Frank Morris
Published November 2, 2026 at 4:00 AM CST
DJs at the Polls, founded by Anton Moore, has been playing music outside polling locations to help drive turnout.
DJs at the Polls
DJs at the Polls, founded by Anton Moore, has been playing music outside polling locations to help drive turnout.

The national organization DJs at the Polls is coming to Kansas for the first time, inspired by the competitive U.S. Senate race. They've hired local DJs to spin tunes outside more than a dozen polling stations Tuesday.

A group new to Kansas is hoping to pump up the voter turnout in Wyandotte County.

Just as its name suggests, DJs at the Polls has hired local DJs to spin tunes outside more than a dozen polling stations Tuesday.

“I just want people to be excited to vote. That’s the pure goal,” said Dawna Evers, who’ll be playing music at the Savior Pastoral Center polling location near 126th Street and Parallel Parkway. “Why shouldn't voting be fun? Why shouldn't voting be celebrated and enjoyed?”

The idea is pretty straightforward: revving up democracy with dance beats, and making waking in line to vote more enjoyable.

“Concept is, you know, attracting people of color,” said DJs at the Polls founder Anton Moore. “A lot of times, when you look at the voting bloc and the voter base and the voter turnout, it seems to be very low in certain neighborhoods. And one of the things we want to do, you look at what brings people together: music.”

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Moore started spinning for voters 17 years ago, at a polling place in Philadelphia. This year, DJs at the Polls is paying some 2,000 DJs to liven up nearly 5,000 polling locations in 24 states.

The marquee race between Roger Marshall and Adam Hamilton in Kansas, where voters may send a Democrat to the U.S. Senate for the first time since 1932, brought the group out to Wyandotte County.

“Kansas was once a write-off. Hey, you know what's going to happen,” Moore said. “Now you don't know what's going to happen. We need people to come out and voice their opinion through voting.”

DJs at the Polls pays DJs $500 per set, and forbids them from playing offensive or biased music.
DJs at the Polls
DJs at the Polls pays DJs $500 per set, and forbids them from playing offensive or biased music.

Local DJs will entertain people at 18 voting sites in Kansas City, Kansas, on Election Day. DJs at the Polls will pay entertainers $500 per set, and forbids them from playing anything offensive or pushy.

“We have a training that we host to make sure that people follow those guidelines. No profanity. You know, you, we're nonpartisan, so you cannot affiliate yourself with a Democrat, Republican, or independent,” Moore said.

DJs at the Polls will also pop up at 28 locations in the Wichita area.

Moore would not disclose his funders, but said there are dozens. The group’s stated goal isn’t to sway an election any particular way, but to get more people involved.

“Why shouldn't voting be fun? Why shouldn't voting be celebrated and enjoyed?” said Evers, who performs as DJ Dawna. “It's our American right as part of the participating in democracy. So, why not make it better?”

Find your polling place, and look up your sample ballot, at the Kansas Secretary of State’s website. Missouri voters can find their polling place and ballot here.
Tags
Politics, Elections and Government votingKansas elections 2026Kansas City Kansas (KCK)Wyandotte CountyVoter turnout
Frank Morris
I’ve been at KCUR almost 30 years, working partly for NPR and splitting my time between local and national reporting. I work to bring extra attention to people in the Midwest, my home state of Kansas and of course Kansas City. What I love about this job is having a license to talk to interesting people and then crafting radio stories around their voices. It’s a big responsibility to uphold the truth of those stories while condensing them for lots of other people listening to the radio, and I take it seriously. Email me at frank@kcur.org.
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