Travis Kelce will return to Kansas City Chiefs for 2026 season

Travis Kelce has informed the Kansas City Chiefs he will return for his 14th season, according to ESPN .

Kelce’s decision comes just before the start of the NFL free agency period, when he was set to become an unrestricted free agent after his two-year, $34.25 million contract with the Chiefs expired in 2025.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport first reported on Monday morning that Kelce was returning to Kansas City despite significant interest from other teams.

Rapoport said on the NFL Network that Kelce will turn down more money to “be loyal, to be with Patrick Mahomes and continue to have another shot at the Super Bowl.”

Kelce has played with the Chiefs his entire 13-year career. After a disappointing season that saw the team miss the playoffs for the first time since 2014 and lose quarterback Patrick Mahomes to an ACL injury, Kelce’s NFL future has been subject to widespread speculation.

His upcoming wedding to international superstar Taylor Swift, which is rumored to be set for June 2026, also fueled speculation he might retire.