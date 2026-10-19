'Can't wait to see him': Supporters gather in Park City arena for President Trump's mid-term rally

President Donald Trump is expected in Wichita on Monday for a rally in support of Republican incumbent Sen. Roger Marshall.

Trump is traveling to Wichita as part of a midterm campaign blitz across the country. He plans to visit several red-leaning states in support of Republican candidates.

Marshall is in a tight race with Democratic challenger Adam Hamilton. Several national polls have classified the race as a toss-up.

Roger Nomer / KMUW Hundreds of Trump supporters were in line early Monday to get into Park City's Heartland Credit Union Arena for a rally. Doors are set to open at 2:30 p.m.

The rally is expected to have at least one celebrity appearance. The advocacy group Hunter Nation announced Monday that rock guitarist Ted Nugent, a longtime supporter of the president, will join Trump in Park City.

Trump's trip to Kansas coincides with a record-low approval rating for the president. A Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll released Sunday shows Trump sitting at 33% approval — 4 points lower than a poll conducted in July, 8 points lower than at this point last year, and lower than at any other time during his first term.

The Kansas rally is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. at Heartland Credit Union Arena in Park City. Doors open at 2:30 p.m., and the president is expected to give his remarks at 6 p.m.

Supporters began arriving at the arena well before sunrise. Lester Yutzy of Hutchinson said he saw Trump during a visit to Wichita before the 2016 primary and has been a fan ever since.

"He's probably the best president that I've ever seen and probably will enjoy in my lifetime because of his business-like attitude," Yutzy said. "I just feel like he's at the right place for the right time for our country."

Tootie Dorsey of Wichita said she arrived at the arena about 6 a.m. and felt "elated" for a chance to see the president in person.

"This is my first Trump rally, and I'm so excited. ... I can't wait to see him," Dorsey said.

Asked about other Republican elected officials and candidates, she said, "As long as they're under the Republican tent, I'm all in."

Roger Nomer / KMUW Michael Moore arrived at the Heartland Credit Union Arena early Monday to protest President Donald Trump's visit.

"My biggest concern is for my kids and my grandkids. What will it be like for them?" she said. "This is what this is all about for me."

Local opponents planned to hold a "No Kings" protest in downtown Wichita ahead of the president's visit, and some protestors were in the arena parking lot Monday morning.

"I think our democracy's at great risk, and I've come out to protest against Trump and (Sen.) Roger Marshall, and just the general direction this country seems to be headed in," said Michael Moore.

"There's a large group of people in Wichita that are taking action and speaking out," he said. "And we're hopeful that we're going to be able to convince a lot of other people in the upcoming election to do the right thing and vote for democracy, vote for country over party."

Several road closures are in effect Monday for the president's visit.

Starting at 9 a.m., Broadway will be closed between 77th Street North and 85th Street North, and Arena Drive between 77th North and Briar Rose Lane.

Those attending the event are being asked to access parking from 85th Street North via Arena Drive. The line of cars trying to access arena parking was about a mile long at 11 a.m. Monday.

Overflow parking will be available at the northwest parking lot of Gilley's Gambling Hall in Park City, and shuttle buses will transport people from Gilley's to the arena.

Anyone using rideshare services should arrange for drop-off at the Gilley's parking lot.

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