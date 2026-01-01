A People's History of Kansas City LIVE! Moving the needle: the art of the tattoo

Get to know the Kansas woman credited as America’s first female commercial tattoo artist and how tattoos expanded from indigenous communities to circus side shows, to the spotlit walls of an art gallery.

Laryn Langford, 2026, acrylic and tattoo ink on paper (detail)

This live edition of KCUR’s award-winning podcast A People’s History of Kansas City is set within the exhibition "This is Permanent" featuring 17 area artists celebrating tattoos as an art form.

Join host Mackenzie Martin, reporter Julie Denesha, and tattoo artists Ron Dolacek and Laryn Langford as they pull back the curtain on the life and influence of the marvelous Maud Wagner, who paved the way for other female tattoo artists, and explore how local artists are engaging with tattoos in fresh ways.

When: Thursday, September 24, 2026 | One night, two showtimes to choose from!



Happy Hour Show: Doors 5:30 p.m. | Program 6-7 p.m.

Doors 5:30 p.m. | Program 6-7 p.m. Late Show: Doors 7:30 p.m. | Program 8-9 p.m.



Where: InterUrban ArtHouse | 8001 Newton, Overland Park, KS

Tickets: $10 for KCUR and IUAH members | $15 non-members

Not yet a KCUR member? Your ticket purchase today can automatically make you a member for one year.*

Questions and accessibility accommodations: contact events@kcur.org.

* Check out our member FAQs and learn about our sustaining member option.

About the episode: A break-in at a Kansas farmhouse unearthed a trove of artifacts from Maud Wagner, one of the country’s first known female commercial tattoo artists. Wagner was born in Emporia in 1877 and ran off to join the circus until a fateful meeting pushed her to pursue carnival stardom, inked from head to toe. Listen and subscribe to A People’s History of Kansas City.