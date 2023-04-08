A Kansas City deviled egg hunt: The best dressed eggs you can order at restaurants

This story was first published in KCUR's Adventure! newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday.

Easter is right around the corner, but usually it’s kids who get to have all the fun: cute little Easter baskets full of fake grass and sweets, egg decorating, time with the Easter Bunny (although not every child sees this as a perk), and of course, an egg hunt.

Well, if you’re an adult and feeling a little left out, don’t worry! KCUR has you covered — even if you don’t normally celebrate Easter. We might not be able to fill a basket for you (sorry) but we’ve put together something even more delicious: a deviled egg hunt.

Although they’re generally thought of as an hors d’oeuvre for Thanksgiving or cookouts, a lot of Kansas City restaurants feature deviled eggs on their menu year-round — and we honestly think they’re some of the best things you can order.

After all, deviled eggs have a long history of crowd-pleasing. According to the North Carolina Egg Association, the deviled egg can trace its lineage back to ancient Rome.

Nowadays, we think of a classic deviled egg as being hard boiled, the yolk removed and whipped together with mayonnaise, mustard and paprika, and then piped back into the egg. You might also find versions under the name of “dressed eggs,” to avoid any Satanic association.

Whatever you call them, we hunted around Kansas City for some of the best deviled egg-type dishes served up by local restaurants.

Ready? Set? Find those eggs!

1. Deviled eggs with jalapeño bacon jam

Kevin McCabe / Chicken N Pickle These have a scrumptious jalapeño bacon jam and paprika filling, and are topped with crunchy, toasted sunflower seeds.

As you can see, these eggs look pretty classic, but that’s not to say they aren’t bursting with flavor. They have a scrumptious jalapeño bacon jam and paprika filling, and are topped with crunchy, toasted sunflower seeds.

If that’s your jam, you can seek these out at a sports bar concept in North Kansas City or Overland Park. Dress sporty! At this business, you can eat, drink and play games like pickleball and cornhole — just don’t throw your deviled egg!

Answer: Chicken N Pickle

2. Deviled eggs with a little BBQ kick

Rye These locally-sourced free-range eggs might resemble your grandma’s recipe with a bit of a kick.

These locally-sourced free-range eggs might resemble your grandma’s recipe with a bit of a kick. The yolks are blended with creamy mayo, mustard, and house-made hot sauce and BBQ spice.

You’ll find these eggs at a beloved, upscale farm-to-table restaurant. Known for its fried chicken, steaks and award-winning pies, this restaurant first opened in Leawood in 2012 and then expanded to a second location in the Country Club Plaza in 2017.

Answer: Rye

3. Deviled egg potato salad

Jaime Del Ryan / King G Bar and Delicatessen With a slight twist on a classic dish, this eggy-potato salad can be found in a neighborhood bar/delicatessen concept.

Sometimes, simplicity is best. With a slight twist on a classic dish, this eggy-potato salad can be found in a neighborhood bar/delicatessen concept, proudly named after the ancient patron saint of beer (and mythical folk hero) King Gambrinus.

This Crossroads eatery showcases local pride in its artsy and industrial interior as well as its logo, which was designed to mimic an artist's tag, a nod to East Crossroads street art.

Answer: King G Bar and Delicatessen

4. Deviled eggs with poblano aioli or pickled red onion

The Westside Local This restaurant regularly rotates its menu and its egg recipes. These deviled eggs are topped with poblano aioli.

This restaurant regularly rotates its menu and its egg recipes. Right now, there are two options for deviled eggs: poblano aioli and pickled red onion. Tucked in Kansas City’s Westside neighborhood, the restaurant takes a hyper-local approach (hint: the name of the restaurant is jumbled in this sentence).

Most of their ingredients come from local farmers or merchants, so eating here is a great way to support lots of Kansas City businesses at once.

Answer: The Westside Local

5. Fancy deviled eggs with caviar

Ça Va / Ça Va These deviled eggs are topped with Show Me Caviar, a local business in Pleasant Hill, Missouri.

These deviled eggs are a little boujee. They’re topped with Show Me Caviar, a local business in Pleasant Hill, Missouri. This place is actually known as a wine bar, but they have a delicious, classy hors d’oeuvre and dessert menu.

Located in Westport, part of this French-inspired bar’s mission is to “bring champagne to the people.”

Answer: Ça Va

6. Deviled eggs with candied bacon or cured salmon

Brady & Fox / These deviled eggs are barbecue flavored and come topped with candied bacon or Irish Whiskey cured salmon.

Sort of choose-your-own-adventure situation, these eggs are BBQ flavored and have one of two toppings: candied bacon or Irish Whiskey cured salmon.

You’ll find them at an Irish-American restaurant and lounge based in Brookside (hint: the restaurant title contains an animal name). The family-owned scratch kitchen and bar is best known for its fish and chips, steak & Guinness pie, and sausage rolls.

Answer: Brady & Fox

7. Soy sauce-soaked dressed eggs

Pilsen Photo Co-op / Chewology Gyoza Bar Soft-boiled instead of hard-boiled, the perfectly jammy yolk is topped with chili mayo, crispy fried shallots and pickled red onion.

While not a deviled egg in the traditional sense, this Westport-based treat may be the best-dressed egg on the list. If you shy away from the typical yolk-mayo filling of typical deviled eggs, this gyoza bar makes theirs with soy sauce-soaked eggs that bring the same sweet and umami flavor as on top of a bowl of ramen.

Soft-boiled instead of hard-boiled, the perfectly jammy yolk is topped with chili mayo, crispy fried shallots and pickled red onion. Pair it with more shareable dishes from an assortment of Taiwanese street food — like dumplings, noodles, bao, and a list of fun cocktails.

Answer: Chewology

8. Halved fudgy eggs with za'atar

Celisa Calacal / KCUR The fudgy orange-yellow yolk is adorned with a mountain of fresh parsley, scallions, chili and spices that scream of spring.

In this Crossroads restaurant’s take on the classic dish, halved eggs are dressed to the nines in herbs and Middle Eastern spices. The fudgy orange-yellow yolk is adorned with a mountain of fresh parsley, scallions, chili and spices that scream of spring.

Scattered heartily atop is za’atar — a savory, textured spice mix often used in Middle Eastern cuisine — and sesame seeds for a delightful crunch. Sumac gives a pop of red, and splashes of lemon juice add a welcome zing. At this upscale tapas bar, you’ll want to order some grilled bread and ricotta, so you can soak up all the leftover juice and spices after you’ve devoured the eggs.

Answer: Extra Virgin

Where are your favorite deviled eggs?

Did we miss your favorite? Let us know!

Jodi Fortino and Celisa Calacal contributed to this story.

