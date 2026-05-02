Kansas City is a crepe haven. Here are the best restaurants to try this French favorite

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Francophiles, gather round! We’re exploring Kansas City’s best options for indulging in the classic delicacy of the crepe.

Crepes are thin pancakes that are often folded or rolled with a variety of sweet or savory fillings. French folklore tells us that crepes started as a happy accident when a 13th-century housewife in Brittany spilled a bit of her buckwheat porridge onto a hot cooking stone, but other research points to galette pans (similar to crepes) as early as the 9th century.

While France stakes claim to its particular crepe, many cultural cuisines take pride in their own versions with storied histories, including the Russian blini, Ethiopian injera, Indian dosa, Vietnamese banh xeo, and Chinese jianbing.

For French-style crepes, Kansas City luckily has plenty of places to enjoy this brunch favorite.

If you've got other breakfast cravings, KCUR has you covered with our guides to the best breakfast burritos, bagel shops and diners in town.

Seven Swans Creperie

Beka Holman / Seven Swans Creperie A savory crepe at Seven Swans in the Westside.

A bit west of the Crossroads, Seven Swans Creperie is tucked into the neighborhood corner of 18th Street and Washington Street. High ceilings and charming decor welcome visitors into the sunny space. Guests can choose from a variety of savory, sweet, and vegan crepes.

Crowd favorites include Goodfellas ($15), with bacon, sharp white cheddar cheese, and a sunny-side-up egg; and Dad’s Skinny Pancake ($9), featuring grass-fed butter and a “pool” of maple syrup. Gluten-free options are also available.

Seven Swans was started by Kate Bryan as a food truck and found a brick-and-mortar home in early 2020 — weathering the pandemic thanks to their dedicated fans.

General manager Beka Holman said Seven Swans believes food is art. They focus on the entire experience – what you taste, smell, and see – with intention around creating a joyful experience.

“We got lucky with really great long-term customers who stuck around from the food truck,” Holman said.

Seven Swans Creperie is open Thursday-Sunday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m., but parking can get tricky on weekends. In fact, I bailed out on a Saturday morning when I couldn’t find a spot and came back on a Thursday when there was plenty of parking available. But it’s worth the trek.

Where: 1746 Washington St., Kansas City, MO 64108

Chez Elle

Kelly Bunch / KCUR A plate of chocolate crepes from Chez Elle in Kansas City.

The Summit Building, located in Kansas City’s Westside neighborhood, was built in 1913 as a theater. Now, its iconic facade opens to Chez Elle , a Parisian-themed creperie with Eiffel Tower decor on every table. With nearly 30 crepes to choose from, diners are sure to find something to suit their tastes.

That might include nontraditional versions such as the Philly cheesesteak ($13.25) with beef, provolone, caramelized, onions, red peppers, and hollandaise.

Sweet, savory, vegan, and gluten-free crepes are available, as well as salads, soups, quiche, and pastries. If you’d rather bring crepes to you, Chez Elle offers catering services through its food truck for weddings, birthdays, or other special events. Hours are Mondays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., and Thursday through Sunday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: 1713 Summit St., Kansas City, MO 64108

La Fresca Crepes & Ice Cream

Kelly Bunch / KCUR A chocolate and fruit crepe at La Fresca, which has two locations around Kansas City.

La Fresca Crepes & Ice Cream pairs decadent crepes with ice cream, smoothies, lattes, and other treats.

Their self-titled La Fresca Crepe ($14.99), a popular choice, is filled with Nutella and three seasonal fruits and is topped with a generous amount of chocolate. Other favorites include the Pistachio Crepe ($17.49), filled with Dubai pistachio mix and topped with chocolate; and the KC Crepe ($12.99), rolled and filled with Nutella and Biscoff spread, then covered in Oreo and Biscoff crumbs and melted chocolate.

This family-owned business started in Olathe, but they recently opened a second location in Westport. You can grab their sweet treats daily from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m.

Where: 928 E Old 56 Highway, Olathe, KS 66061 and 1415 W 39th St. #D, Kansas City, MO 64111

French Market

Kelly Bunch / KCUR A breakfast crepe with an egg at French Market.

A popular Prairie Village eatery, French Market leans into its name by offering French crepes on both its breakfast and lunch menus. Breakfast selections include the Classique, filled with nutella, strawberry, and sliced banana; and the Grand-Mère, folded with jambon de Paris ham, Emmental cheese, and topped with a glossy, sunny-side-up egg.

Popular lunch options are the Roulade Bretonne, with salmon, Emmenthal, caper remoulade, pickled red onion, and arugula; and the Poulet Bechamel, filled with chicken breast, mushroom, spinach, Swiss cheese, bechamel, and dijonniase. All crepe options range from $9-12.

Make sure to order at the counter before finding a table in the dining room or patio. French Market can get very busy at prime times, so plan accordingly. While cafes in France typically embrace lingering, French Market asks that you limit your visit to 90 minutes so everyone has a chance to enjoy.

Where: 6943 Tomahawk Road, Prairie Village, KS 66208

Aixois Bistro

Kelly Bunch / KCUR A plate of breakfast crepes with tea from Aixois in Brookside.

Aixois , a Crestwood classic, is a true neighborhood gathering spot. On any given day, you’ll see solo diners, running groups, families, and ladies (and gentlemen!) who lunch. Even dogs feel right at home on the patio, like a true Parisian cafe. The lunch menu at Aixois offers two crepe options, both $21.

The Crepe Florentine is a vegetarian option with roasted tomato, spinach, onion, and goat cheese. The Crepe Parisienne is folded together with a generous portion of French ham and gruyère cheese. Both crepes come topped with an over-easy egg and your choice of mixed greens, pommes frites, or a cup of the soup du jour on the side.

I suggest pairing either option with a pot of Jasmine Pearls green tea, sourced from one of Aixois’ Crestwood neighbors, The Tea Market and Gift Bar .

Check in with the host to snag a seat in the dining room or patio for full service. If you prefer a more casual experience, feel free to order at the coffee bar and enjoy your crepe in the beautiful lounge with open seating.

Where: 251 E 55th St., Kansas City, MO 64113

Looking for more crepes? Don’t miss these additional spots