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Up To Date

Port KC president champions public funding for Country Club Plaza redevelopment plan

By Steve Kraske,
Nora Crutcher-McGowanZach Wilson
Published August 28, 2026 at 3:00 PM CDT
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If their plans are ultimately approved, Gillon Property Group could add about 150 hotel rooms, 824 new housing units, and 1.7 million square feet of commercial and retail space.
Zach Perez
/
KCUR
If their plans are ultimately approved, Gillon Property Group could add about 150 hotel rooms, 824 new housing units, and 1.7 million square feet of commercial and retail space.

The public agency voted to issue nearly $1.5 billion in bonds and tax breaks to Gillon Property Group early this week. Jon Stephens, the president and CEO of Port KC, says the deal is critical to the revitalization of the historic Plaza neighborhood.

The Country Club Plaza is on track to see a major revitalization effort after the Port Authority of Kansas City voted Monday to issue nearly $1.5 billion in bonds and tax breaks to the development company that owns the district.

Under their proposal, Dallas-based owner Gillon Property Group will add offices, apartments and hotel rooms to the neighborhood over the next 15 years.

Port KC’s economic development package will allow Gillon to pay an annual fixed pilot payment instead of property taxes. Port KC president and CEO Jon Stephens said that payment, which will increase by 2% every year, will be distributed to public schools and libraries.

The move marks recent efforts to revitalize the district, which has seen numerous businesses leave behind vacant storefronts in recent years. It’s lost more than 50% of its appraised value since 2020.

Spanish-style buildings with terra cotta clay tiles gleam in the morning light on the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri.The 92nd annual Plaza Art Fair covers nine city blocks with artists selling paintings, ceramic and jewelry. Each year some 250,000 crowd the shopping area for the art fair.
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Stephens said feedback has been “overwhelmingly positive,” but he respects concerns brought on by Kansas City Public Schools officials and other groups about potential revenue loss for these taxing jurisdictions.

“I think we try our best to strike a balance. And sometimes when everyone believes that a little bit is lacking, but they got most of what they want, that's when we landed a really positive outcome,” Stephens told KCUR’s Up To Date.

Stephens said Port KC, which is a public agency, would “monitor” Gillon’s spending to ensure that development is beneficial to the community. He referred to the deal as a prime example of public-private partnership, and said it is necessary for the future of the Plaza.

“Without significant reinvestment and revitalization of the Plaza, we will continue to see an erosion of the tax base, not only in the area that is now owned by Gillon Property Group, but really the entire surrounding neighborhood and the surrounding Plaza Bowl area,” Stephens said.

The Port KC Board of Commissioners would need to vote again to finalize the proposal. A voting date is not yet set.

  • Jon Stephens, President and CEO, Port KC
Tags
Up To Date PodcastPort KCCountry Club PlazadevelopmentKansas City Public Schoolsproperty taxestaxestax incentivetax abatement
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Nora Crutcher-McGowan
Nora Crutcher-McGowan is the summer 2026 intern for Up To Date. She recently graduated from the University of Missouri School of Journalism, where she worked for mid-Missouri's NPR station, KBIA. She has experience telling stories for her community through long-form audio and digital formats, and she is particularly drawn to reporting on third spaces.
See stories by Nora Crutcher-McGowan
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
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