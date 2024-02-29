© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Independence police officer and court official killed while serving eviction, other officers shot

KCUR | By Celisa Calacal
Published February 29, 2024 at 5:10 PM CST
Two Independence police officers and a Jackson County process server were shot while delivering eviction papers in Independence.

The shooting took place early Thursday afternoon in eastern Independence.

This story will be updated.

An Independence police officer and a process server with the Jackson County courthouse were shot and killed early Thursday afternoon while serving an eviction at 1111 N. Elsea Smith Road in eastern Independence.

The Independence Police Department then received a call for assistance from a neighbor after the court employee, Drexel Mack, was shot.

When officers arrived at the scene, they tendered medical aid to the the court employee and were met with gunfire. Two police officers were shot and transported to a nearby hospital. One officer, Cody Allen, died from his injuries. The other officer underwent surgery and is expected to make a full recovery. A male suspect was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

“We are devastated that a court employee, who is a public servant, was shot by a member of the public while performing their job,” said Presiding Judge Jalilah Otto in the statement. “Our hearts are heavy and our thoughts are with our employee, our entire Court family, and the Independence Police Department.”

The shooting took place in a rural area of Independence, about 3 miles from Fort Osage High School.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol are also on the scene.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson tweeted Thursday that his office is receiving updates on the shooting, and that he’s praying for the Independence officers involved.
News Independence police Independence MissouriJackson Countyshooting
Celisa Calacal
As KCUR’s Missouri politics and government reporter, it’s my job to show how government touches every aspect of our lives. I break down political jargon so people can easily understand policies and how it affects them. My work is people-forward and centered on civic engagement and democracy. I hold political leaders and public officials accountable for the decisions they make and their impact on our communities. Follow me on Twitter @celisa_mia or email me at celisa@kcur.org.
