Independence police officer and court official killed while serving eviction, other officers shot

This story will be updated.

An Independence police officer and a process server with the Jackson County courthouse were shot and killed early Thursday afternoon while serving an eviction at 1111 N. Elsea Smith Road in eastern Independence.

The Independence Police Department then received a call for assistance from a neighbor after the court employee, Drexel Mack, was shot.

When officers arrived at the scene, they tendered medical aid to the the court employee and were met with gunfire. Two police officers were shot and transported to a nearby hospital. One officer, Cody Allen, died from his injuries. The other officer underwent surgery and is expected to make a full recovery. A male suspect was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

“We are devastated that a court employee, who is a public servant, was shot by a member of the public while performing their job,” said Presiding Judge Jalilah Otto in the statement. “Our hearts are heavy and our thoughts are with our employee, our entire Court family, and the Independence Police Department.”

The shooting took place in a rural area of Independence, about 3 miles from Fort Osage High School.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol are also on the scene.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson tweeted Thursday that his office is receiving updates on the shooting, and that he’s praying for the Independence officers involved.