Kansas City passes controversial ban on tiny booze bottles, despite threat of state action

A Kansas City ordinance that restricts the sale of small alcohol bottles narrowly passed through City Council on Thursday, one day after Missouri lawmakers made a move to block the ban.

The ordinance targets the sale of single-serve alcohol bottles— such as “shooters” or "nips" of 200 milliliters or less — by convenience and liquor stores in five specific neighborhoods in Kansas City: the Prospect corridor, Independence Avenue, midtown, downtown and the Blue Ridge corridor.

The ban also applies to malt beverage of 40 ounces or less. It does not apply to grocery stores or on-premises establishments like restaurants and taverns.

Since the ordinance was introduced by Mayor Quinton Lucas and City Council member Melissa Robinson in February, with the aim of curbing loitering and other crime, it's drawn opposition from business owners in the metro who saw it as a punishment.

This week, state lawmakers weighed in on the issue. Missouri House Speaker Jon Patterson, a Lee’s Summit Republican, introduced an amendment to an unrelated Missouri House bill that would override any local laws that attempt to regulate the sale of alcoholic beverages by size. That bill is still working its way through the House.

Still, Kansas City Council approved the ordinance by a 7-6 vote.

Some council members expressed their opposition during Thursday’s meeting, including Crispin Rea, who represents Kansas City’s 4th District-at-Large, which stretches from midtown to the Missouri River and east along Independence Avenue.

Rea said he did not like that only certain areas and businesses would be affected by the restrictions.

“I don't like the carve-outs,” Rea said. “This business is included, this is not; this part of town is included, this is not. I just don’t think that's the best way to create policy.”

Council member Nathan Willett voted against the ordinance, arguing the restrictions would only cause more problems.

“You’re gonna have people going towards more potent pints or fifths,” Willett said. “And I actually think that this will backfire in terms of public safety for our community.”

However, Robinson argued that the restrictions could help curb some of the issues along Prospect Avenue and Independence Avenue, two of the designated areas.

“Go down to Independence Avenue, go along Prospect,” Robinson said. “Would you live there? Would you allow your children to play and to go to the library and walk to school and get on the bus? You wouldn’t. I know you wouldn’t, but we’re forced to.”

The ban is expected to take effect in 60 days, just two days before the 2026 FIFA World Cup.