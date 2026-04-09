Kansas City reveals downtown Royals ballpark proposal. It would cost the city up to $600 million

Kansas City could put up to $600 million into a new Royals stadium downtown under a plan announced Thursday .

The ballpark would go up just east of Union Station, north of Crown Center, in what’s now Washington Square Park.

The city would float municipal bonds to help support the $1.9 billion project, to be paid off through taxes on new economic activity related to the stadium, and existing sources.

The state of Missouri could kick in tax incentives totaling up to half the cost of the project. The Royals would then lease the stadium for a minimum of 30 years.

The proposed ordinance was referred to the city council’s Finance Committee without a vote, but Mayor Quinton Lucas and nine of the 12 city council members have endorsed it as co-sponsors. The committee could approve the proposal as soon as next week, and it would then go to the full city council for a vote.

The Royals haven’t officially embraced the proposal yet, and the team has also previously entertained incentive packages to build in North Kansas City and Johnson County — although those discussions appear to have fallen apart in recent months.

Royals owner John Sherman told KCUR's Up To Date that he likes the idea of building the stadium in the middle of the city. And Lucas told the Kansas City Star that the Washington Square Park funding package came together in concert with the team.

“This is the work Kansas City needs to do to keep the Royals in Kansas City, and that work is just beginning,” said City Manager Mario Vasquez in a press release. “The next steps are for us to work closely with the Kansas City Royals and the broader community to ensure the success of this generational opportunity."

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 Washington Square Park, near Crown Center and Union Station, is local official's preferred site for a Kansas City Royals baseball stadium.

Two years ago this month, Kansas City voters soundly rejected a proposal to build a new stadium in the Crossroads Arts District, just south of the downtown loop. That stadium site would have bulldozed dozens of viable businesses and required a 40-year extension of a sales tax that has long supported both Kauffman Stadium and Arrowhead Stadium.

Washington Square Park has been the city’s preferred location since. It’s on the streetcar line, connecting the possible stadium to hotels from the Riverfront to the Country Club Plaza. It’s also adjacent to Crown Center and thousands of existing parking spots.

And unlike that 2024 tax extension, Kansas City's plan to finance the Royals stadium this time would not require a public vote.

However, approval by City Council does not mean the stadium is a done deal. Issues such as rezoning Washington Square Park, approval of a Tax Increment Financing plan, Missouri's financial contribution still lay ahead — as well as securing the Royals' own participation.

Lucas says the 81 home games a year at the stadium will generate tens of thousands of hotel stays in the area.

If the Royals agree to hammer out a deal to build under the proposed funding deal, the team would have to stop playing Kansas and other municipalities against Kansas City in its search for a new stadium location.

Jackson County taxpayers largely funded the construction of what’s now Kauffman Stadium, along with Arrowhead Stadium, in the 1970s. The Royals say Kauffman needs to be replaced, claiming the facility is deteriorating quickly owing to the use of faulty concrete in construction.