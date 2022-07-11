© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg
Kansas City Today

Inside Missouri's new voter ID law

Published July 11, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg

A new laws signed by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will make major changes to the state’s elections laws. Starting this fall, residents are required to show a photo ID when they cast a ballot, a controversial rule that may make it harder for some groups to vote.

Along with a record state budget and restrictions to sleeping on state land, Missouri's legislative session saw the passage of a wide-ranging voting bill that could change the way elections take place.

From photo ID requirements to the end of presidential primaries, the election process may look different come November. Up To Date's Steve Kraske spoke with Peverill Squire, professor of political science at the University of Missouri, about what this means for voters and whether the law will end up challenged in the courts.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Tags

Kansas City Today MissouriElectionselection securityvotingvotersvoter ID
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
See stories by Trevor Grandin
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
Related Content