Inside Missouri's new voter ID law

Along with a record state budget and restrictions to sleeping on state land, Missouri's legislative session saw the passage of a wide-ranging voting bill that could change the way elections take place.

From photo ID requirements to the end of presidential primaries, the election process may look different come November. Up To Date's Steve Kraske spoke with Peverill Squire, professor of political science at the University of Missouri, about what this means for voters and whether the law will end up challenged in the courts.

