Missouri tightens voting laws, eliminates presidential primaries
Missouri voters can expect changes to the election process come November's general election. A political science professor analyzes some of the changes that will be implemented after the August primaries.
Governor Mike Parson signed new laws effecting Missouri's election process. The laws go into effect August 28, after that state's primary elections.
Among the changes, Missouri voters will be required to provide photo identification to cast their ballot, paper ballots will be the official voting method and the state is doing away with ballot drop boxes.
Political science professor Peverill Squire said the changes are a "big deal," adding both opportunities and challenges to voting.
- Peverill Squire, professor of Political Science, University of Missouri