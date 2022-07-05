© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Missouri tightens voting laws, eliminates presidential primaries

Published July 5, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT
Missouri HB 1878 changed Missouri's election law, doing away with ballot drop boxes and presidential primary elections among several other changes that take effect in late August.

Missouri voters can expect changes to the election process come November's general election. A political science professor analyzes some of the changes that will be implemented after the August primaries.

Governor Mike Parson signed new laws effecting Missouri's election process. The laws go into effect August 28, after that state's primary elections.

Among the changes, Missouri voters will be required to provide photo identification to cast their ballot, paper ballots will be the official voting method and the state is doing away with ballot drop boxes.

Political science professor Peverill Squire said the changes are a "big deal," adding both opportunities and challenges to voting.

