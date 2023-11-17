Will Kansas City get rid of free bus fares?

When the Kansas City Council unanimously voted to eliminate bus fares three years ago, Kansas City became one of the first cities in the country to go fare-free. Feeling the revenue pinch without fares, the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority is considering bringing them back.

KCUR's Madeline Fox and Celisa Calacal talk about the monetary future for Kansas City's bus service.

Almost 80% of Missouri and 50% of Kansas lacks primary care doctors. Local universities are hoping to train and retain the next generation of doctors for underserved communities. KCUR's Noah Toborda explains how this came to be and what those starting their careers can do to help.

