Kansas City Today

Will Kansas City get rid of free bus fares?

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Trevor Grandin
Published November 17, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

After three years of free-to-ride public buses, the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority is thinking about charging fares again. Plus: Large areas of Missouri and Kansas are without primary care doctors, but many hope that medical students just starting their careers will help remedy that.

When the Kansas City Council unanimously voted to eliminate bus fares three years ago, Kansas City became one of the first cities in the country to go fare-free. Feeling the revenue pinch without fares, the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority is considering bringing them back.

KCUR's Madeline Fox and Celisa Calacal talk about the monetary future for Kansas City's bus service.

Almost 80% of Missouri and 50% of Kansas lacks primary care doctors. Local universities are hoping to train and retain the next generation of doctors for underserved communities. KCUR's Noah Toborda explains how this came to be and what those starting their careers can do to help.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Trevor Grandin and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

