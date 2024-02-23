© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City Today

Big cheese in the Crossroads

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Trevor Grandin
Published February 23, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

Green Dirt Farm is opening a new restaurant next month that will bring its sheep’s milk cheeses to the Crossroads — in a spot now under threat from the new Royals stadium. Plus: At these Kansas City-area schools, students run the restaurants while you dine.

For more than 20 years, Weston, Missouri, has been the sole home of Green Dirt Farm. That's about to change as it's slated to set up shop in the Crossroads next month. KCUR's Savannah Hawley-Bates gets the scoop on the farm's award-winning cheese and what to expect from the new restaurant.

Yes chef! Many school districts in the Kansas City area prep students for careers in fine dinning. The programs go further than how to cook — they teach students how to run a restaurant. KCUR's Jodi Fortino spotlights the high schoolers at the helm of restaurants, cafes and eateries all over town.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Trevor Grandin and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Madeline Fox.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Tags
Kansas City Today farmingregenerative farmingKansas City Missouri (KCMO)CrossroadsrestaurantsFood & Drinklocal foodeducationcookingCareer & Technical Education (CTE)
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
See stories by Trevor Grandin
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now