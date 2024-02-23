Big cheese in the Crossroads

For more than 20 years, Weston, Missouri, has been the sole home of Green Dirt Farm. That's about to change as it's slated to set up shop in the Crossroads next month. KCUR's Savannah Hawley-Bates gets the scoop on the farm's award-winning cheese and what to expect from the new restaurant.

Yes chef! Many school districts in the Kansas City area prep students for careers in fine dinning. The programs go further than how to cook — they teach students how to run a restaurant. KCUR's Jodi Fortino spotlights the high schoolers at the helm of restaurants, cafes and eateries all over town.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Trevor Grandin and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Madeline Fox.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate